Coca-Cola Just Launched 4 New Mixers for Your Whiskey

One of the most popular cocktails of all time is a whiskey with cola, and while that’s been a staple at bars across the U.S. for generations, Coca-Cola is kicking things up a notch across the pond in the U.K. with new “Signature Mixers.” The four mixologist-made flavors — Smoky, Spicy, Herbal and Woody — are designed to complement dark spirits.

The 75 Most Popular Bars in America, According to Yelp

A press release from Coca-Cola describes the “Smoky” variety as “intensely aromatic” with a base of warm brown spices, Peru balsam and amber, plus ylang, ambrette seed and dried fruit. This one apparently tastes best with spiced rums and bold, premium whiskies. “Spicy” is warm with a “fiery finish.” It was made with a blend of citrus, ginger, jalapeño, rosemary and jasmine. This one goes with spiced rums, aged or gold tequilas and spicy or sweet whiskies.

“Herbal” is floral, crisp and tart with notes of lemongrass, dill seed and tagetes. Coca-Cola suggests drinking this one with amber whiskies and “most types of rum.” “Woody” features patchouli, yuzu and basil. It’s described as tart, light and refreshing with a hint of warmth that pairs with golden rums and smoky or woody whiskies. Each is served in a Hutchinson bottle, a shape first used by Coca-Cola in 1894.



Coca-Cola

Each recipe was part of a bartender workshop held by the soda brand at a secret location. Max Venning, Adriana Chia, Antonio Nevares and Alex Lawrence participated in the collaborative project.

There is currently no pricing info available, but these crafty cocktail mixers aren’t coming to the U.S. anyway (not yet, at least). Coca-Cola Signature Mixers are set to hit store shelves in the U.K. in June, so we Americans will have to stick with the OG pop or any of these summer cocktails you need to make this year.