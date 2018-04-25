Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner "The Library" Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Ithaca College Students' Short Film Will Debut in Regal Cinemas Nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for this summer's hottest blockbuster releases, the Coca-Cola and Regal Films program announced the student finalist winners of the 2018 program at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Clara Montague and Eva Kirie from Ithaca College are the 2018 grand prize winners, and their 35-second film The Library will be shown exclusively at Regal theatres across the country starting in May this summer.

"Through the Coca-Cola and Regal Films program, we are proud to provide talented students with professional filmmaking experience that can help launch successful careers," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer for Regal Entertainment Group. "We love watching young filmmakers see their work come to life on the big screen."

Students from 29 top college and university film schools participated in the 2018 Coca-Cola and Regal Films program. Five teams - Ithaca College, The School of Visual Arts, UCLA, Elon University and Columbia University advanced to this year's finals and received $15,000 to create a 35-second commercial film.

"The Coca-Cola and Regal Films program is unique in its benefit to students because it offers real-world experience," said Jason Blum, a two-time Emmy award-winning producer for The Normal Heart and The Jinx and a two-time Academy Award nominee for Whiplash and Get Out. "It's important to support young filmmakers, and this platform gives them a big stage to leap forward and accelerate their careers."

A Red Ribbon panel comprised of Coca-Cola, Regal, Deluxe's EFILM and entertainment and industry representatives selected this year's winner based on set criteria: creativity, creative fit and entertainment value. The winning film will debut at Regal theatres nationwide. In addition, RED Digital Cinema, the program's technology provider, will award the winning filmmaker a RED RAVEN® Camera Kit retail value of $14,999.95 and their school will receive a RED EPIC-W 8K S35 valued at $35,895.00 to foster the next generation of creativity.

"In partnership with Regal, we are proud to support this unique, exciting opportunity for young filmmakers," said Krista Schulte SVP, Strategic Partnership Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. "We are always impressed by the students' creativity, ingenuity and incredible talent throughout the filmmaking process."

The Library Synopsis: A trip to the movies is the perfect study break, and what started out as an idea amongst two friends quickly brings together multiple classmates. Whether people are friends or strangers, the movies, an ice-cold refreshing Coca-Cola and salty, buttery Regal popcorn bring people together.

The film, The Library, can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wG4YRrL2Us.

The Coca-Cola and Regal Films program provides unbeatable hands-on experience to young filmmakers. In addition, the program continues to increase the number of participating schools and offers several opportunities for industry executives and talent to support creative students as members of the Red Ribbon panel.

