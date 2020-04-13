From Coachella to COVID-19: The Story of How Liquid I.V. transformed their Marketing Department in one week to donate over 200K servings of product to the Frontlines

- With all major in-person events cancelled around the country, Liquid I.V has shifted their Marketing team's focus and budgets to donating Hydration Multiplier, Sleep Multiplier, and Energy Multiplier care packs to those in need on the front lines fighting CV-19.- Within the first week, the company received 3,000+ requests from hospitals, individual doctors, nurses and first responders, and has sent out over 200,000 servings directly to frontline healthcare workers including over 200 hospitals around the country.- Liquid I.V. products use a proprietary formula, Cellular Transport Technology®, to enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream, helping people hydrate 2-3x faster than water alone.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V., the 360 Wellness brand known for their clean ingredient electrolyte drink mixes, is pivoting resources previously dedicated to large scale events like Coachella and Stagecoach to focus on donating to those battling the CV-19 pandemic on the frontlines. Their core product line up, Hydration Multiplier, Sleep Multiplier, and Energy Multiplier, is designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream, a perfect complement to medical professionals who have limited time to drink water and consume nutrients throughout the day.

"We knew there had to be a silver lining with all of the major event cancellations," said Liquid I.V. Brand Partnerships Manager, Alaina Bergsma. "We sat in a room and started connecting the dots… First, the healthcare personnel on the frontlines are working around the clock to keep us all safe and need to be at their best. Second, we have products designed to support health and hydration. And finally, our True North as a company is helping people who need it most. Put all that together and the Response Initiative quickly became our core focus at LIV." Bergsma presented the plan to the Liquid I.V. leadership team and almost immediately she was leading a CV-19 Relief Response Task Force. "It is truly a team effort… I'm so grateful to be in a position to lead this and make a difference."

In the first week, Liquid I.V. received over 3,000 requests via their online request form and medical@liquid-iv.com email from a mix of hospitals, doctors, nurses, and first responders, and sent out over 200,000 servings on their first day of shipping. This included shipments to 214 hospitals around the country. These servings of Liquid I.V. were previously allocated for large scale national events, music festivals, and partnerships like UCLA Athletics, Gonzaga University Athletics and Spartan Races.

A nurse from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD said, "A lot of workers are trying not to take their mask off during their shift due to risk of exposure. I think Liquid IV will be crucial to hydrate before and after your shift, so you do not have to drink as much during it. Thank you!!"

"We work in the Emergency Room at UT Medical Center- Knoxville," said another nurse. "We stay exhausted and dehydrated wearing all of the PPE and barely get time for even a bathroom break."

A Laboratory professional shared, "Wow, thank you so very much for supporting all of us on the front line! My Glidewell Laboratory Family thanks you immensely!!! Liquid I.V. is definitely a game changer and life savers! By the way…The new Strawberry Cake Flavor is the Bomb!"

"I am a registered nurse working in the first COVID unit with my hospital," shared David. "Trying to maintain mental and physical health has been challenging to myself and coworkers. The fear we are faced with when we walk into the hospital doors is unreal. Thank you for all you are doing, it means the world to us!"

On behalf of her fellow colleagues, nurse Alex D said, "We appreciate you doing this for us healthcare workers! Being on our feet all day and running around we don't stay hydrated like we should," she continued, "We are stressed, exhausted and almost paranoid from this virus."

"We are all in this together," said Liquid I.V. CEO & Founder, Brandin Cohen. "It's difficult for me to express how grateful we are for all of the medical professionals on the front lines risking their lives to save ours." He went on to say, "I am very proud of our team's quick action to build such an impactful, streamlined outreach program. In unprecedented times like these, we must point our resources in the direction of helping the most amount of people as possible."

More information on Liquid I.V.'s CV-19 Response Initiative with weekly updates on progress and outreach statistics can be found here: https://liquid-iv.com/pages/covid-19-giveback-response

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. Their drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT®) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients rapidly into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. As part of their 1 to1 Giveback Mission to Change the World, Liquid I.V. has donated over 3M servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 30,000 doors across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods Market, Target, Amazon, GNC, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, Hudson News, and many more. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.

Contact:

Kat Edwards

(480) 560-4802

kat@thebrand-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-coachella-to-covid-19-the-story-of-how-liquid-iv-transformed-their-marketing-department-in-one-week-to-donate-over-200k-servings-of-product-to-the-frontlines-301039419.html

SOURCE Liquid I.V.