CMPB (got milk?) Shifts Entire Advertising Portfolio to GALLEGOS United

GALLEGOS United has been an incumbent agency for the last 12 years, when they were brought on as Grupo Gallegos to handle Hispanic marketing efforts for CMPB. Since then, their work for the commodity board has expanded to focus on key growth segments for milk in California, including teens and Asian-Americans. Beginning in February 2018, GALLEGOS United will be the AOR for all advertising efforts for the board.

CMPB's previous AOR was Goodby Silverstein & Partners. The partnership spanned 25 years and resulted in arguably one of the most famous campaigns in modern advertising: got milk?.

"We are so happy to have been with 'got milk?' since day one. It is certainly some of the best work this agency's ever done, and I could not be prouder of the people who have worked on this campaign for 25 years – many of whom have gone on to be the leaders of our industry," said Jeff Goodby, GS&P's co-founder and co-chairman. "The challenges facing milk are different now, and we wish them all luck and success."

"It's never easy to end a partnership; especially one that spans 25 years," said Stephen James, executive director, California Milk Processor Board. "We're very proud of the work created with GS&P; and have been extremely lucky to have had the luxury of working with two such high caliber creative partners in GS&P and GALLEGOS United.

James continued, "A complex market like California, where you have to take into account everything from demographics and technology to the media landscape and consumer lifestyle, poses a unique set of challenges. It became increasingly evident to us that we needed a unified approach to reaching all audiences, and that the best agency to provide that was GALLEGOS United."

GALLEGOS United's past work for CMPB has garnered some of the marketing industry's most prestigious awards, including an Effie and Cannes Lion.

"We're thrilled to be working with CMPB in a larger capacity and appreciate the trust and confidence the board has in our ability to deliver groundbreaking work that will build on the legacy of the brand," said John Gallegos, CEO UNITED COLLECTIVE. "We value partners like CMPB who consistently stand at the forefront of marketing and view diverse audiences, new technologies and the shifting media landscape not only as a challenge, but as an opportunity to produce truly great work.

James echoed the sentiments of Gallegos, "Over the last decade, GALLEGOS United has helped us identify and connect with new audiences to drive growth while never compromising on creative. We're excited about what's to come."

ROX United will remain CMPB's public relations AOR. Along with GALLEGOS United, ROX United is part of the newly formed communications group UNITED COLLECTIVE, a collective of five interconnected independent agencies created to help brands find growth amid the evolving landscape of today's America.

About GALLEGOS United

Founded in 2001 by John Gallegos and formerly known as Grupo Gallegos, GALLEGOS United is a creatively-driven, agency dedicated to providing clients with strategic marketing solutions that push the boundaries and propel business growth. GALLEGOS United counts Comcast, Coronado Brewing Co., California Milk Processor Board (Got Milk?), TurboTax and Chick-fil-A as clients, to name a few. GALLEGOS United is the creative arm of UNITED COLLECTIVE, a communications group comprised of five interconnected independent agencies. For more information, visit gallegosunited.com.

