Clubtails Cocktail in a Can Introduces Strawberry Daiquiri and Blueberry Moijto Flavors for Summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geloso Beverage Group's Clubtails cocktail in a can, the 3 time winner of the industry's Impact Hot Brand Award, is proud to announce two new flavors for summer - Strawberry Daiquiri and Blueberry Mojito. Available in 16 oz. cans, the RTD cocktails are available nationwide for around $1.99.

"Since our launch in 2009, Clubtails continues to innovate and adapt to the ready-to-drink cocktail category," says Mary Chapman, Marketing Manager for Geloso Beverage Group. "The Daiquiri and Mojito are summer favorites, so it made sense to add them to the lineup. Our Strawberry Daiquiri melds the delicious tang of strawberries with a rum-like finish while the Blueberry Mojito marries fresh blueberries and mint."

Clubtails began with two original malt beverage flavors, each offering 10% alcohol by volume. The brand has since expanded, featuring 13 cocktail favorites that appeal to consumers who enjoy the traditional cocktail with higher alcohol content, while offering a spirit-like finish in the convenience of a can. Flavors include Bahama Mama, Sex on the Beach, Long Island Iced Tea, Screwdriver, Sunny Margarita, and Watermelon Margarita.

Recently, Clubtails has been collaborating with high profile influencers, including Amber Rose. The brand continues to post double-digit growth yearly and has maintained a 24%-56% annual growth rate since 2014.

About Geloso Beverage Group LLC

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, launched in 2002, exclusively serves the U.S. market and is based in Rochester, NY. It sells and distributes multiple flavored malt beverages including Clubtails - Cocktail in a Can, Johny Bootlegger, Mad Bean Hard Iced Coffee, and Pepito.

