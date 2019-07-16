Clubtails Cocktail In A Can From Geloso Beverage Group, Launches Two New Margarita Inspired Cocktail Flavor Classics

Lemonade Margarita and Peach Margarita now available in Clubtails Cocktail in a Can.



ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing the popularity of the timeless and classic taste of the original Margarita, Geloso Beverage Group's Clubtails brand has launched two new malt based 'Cocktail in a Can' flavors. Lemonade Margarita, a tequila, lime, and lemonade flavored cocktail, and Peach Margarita, a tequila, lime, and tart peach-flavored cocktail, are now available for purchase.

Clubtails was launched in 2012 with four original malt beverage flavors each offering 10% alcohol by volume. Clubtails has since expanded, featuring 15 cocktail favorites. The product appeals to consumers who enjoy traditional cocktail flavors that offers a spirit-like finish in the convenience of a can. The addition of Lemonade Margarita and Peach Margarita to the Clubtails brand enhances the ever-popular Margarita line that customers love. The Margaritas are paired with the American classic Lemonade flavor, as well as the ripe and tart sensation of Peach, to offer customers a twist on the traditional cocktail flavors.

"Peach is a flavor that is booming right now," said Mary Chapman, marketing manager for the Clubtails brand. "There has been such a high trend for Peach flavored beverages across all categories. The Lemonade flavor has always been an American classic. Adding Lemonade and Peach Margaritas are another way for Clubtails to meet the specific preferences of our consumers."

Geloso's U.S. VP of Sales, Paul Rene, added, "Clubtails continues to be one of the fastest-growing flavored malt beverage brands in the country. The product has proven its credibility in the market, with a 26% growth increase in the past year. Enhancing the Clubtails Margarita line with additional flavors will continue its success among consumers, distributors, and retailers."

For more information about Clubtails and other Geloso Beverage Group products, or to learn about distribution and retail sales opportunities, visit www.gelosobeveragegroup.com. To find out where to purchase Clubtails, visit the store locator at www.clubtails.com.

About Geloso Beverage Group LLC

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, launched in 2002, exclusively serves the U.S. market and is based in Rochester, NY. It sells and distributes multiple flavored malt beverages including; Clubtails - Cocktail in a Can, Johny Bootlegger, and Pepito..

For More Information, Contact:

Mary Chapman, Marketing Manager

Geloso Beverage Group LLC

P: 585-247-2310

E: mchapman@gelosobev.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubtails-cocktail-in-a-can-from-geloso-beverage-group-launches-two-new-margarita-inspired-cocktail-flavor-classics-300886045.html

SOURCE Geloso Beverage Group