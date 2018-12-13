CLR Roasters Joins Amazon Vendor Central, Teams with Digital Operative

Café La Rica and Josie's Java House brands to be offered on Amazon.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, CLR Roasters, has accepted an invitation to join Amazon Vendor Central and hired Digital Operative to help grow their brand internationally.

Per the new agreement, CLR Roasters will offer its Café La Rica espresso and Josie's Java House coffee brands on Amazon Vendor Central, while Amazon handles the logistics of selling to customers, order fulfillment, and customer support.

With the Amazon Vendor Central agreement expected to help spur an increase in national sales, CLR Roasters has partnered with Digital Operative–an award-winning San Diego-based full-service digital agency–to assist in the brand's expansion.

Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity International, Inc. stated, "We are excited that two of our company owned brands are gaining national distribution on Amazon. We believe the team at Digital Operative will have a significant impact on the growth of Café La Rica and Josie's Java House nationally."

"Ever since the inception of Digital Operative, we've prided ourselves on working with innovative, unique brands that have a focus on growth," BJ Cook, founder and CEO of Digital Operative, said about pairing with CLR Roasters. "CLR Roasters' brands perfectly fit that mold. With the Amazon Vendor Central agreement in place, Digital Operative is excited to help both brands seek to become household names nationally."

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company — offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, and photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit www.YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the expected impact of including Café La Rica espresso and Josie's Java House coffee brands on Amazon Vendor Central, the expected contribution of Digital Operative on the growth of Café La Rica and Josie's Java House nationally. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to generate sales of our Café La Rica espresso and Josie's Java House coffee brands on Amazon as expected, the contribution of Digital Operative on the growth of Café La Rica and Josie's Java House nationally, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance , our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

