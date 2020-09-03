CLR Roasters Adds Unified Wholesale Grocers as Distributor of Café La Rica Espresso Brand

Over 100,000 Units have Been Shipped to Unified's Customers

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including a commercial coffee enterprise and commercial hemp production, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary CLR Roasters has added Unified Wholesale Grocers as a distributor, expanding its distribution of its Café La Rica brand to Florida's Gold Coast, including Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Unified Wholesale Grocers services the needs of boutique and small independent supermarkets, convenience stores, and bodegas in the southern geographical area of Florida. Unified Wholesale Grocers has already purchased over four truckloads of Café La Rica espresso for its customers.

"We look forward to working with Unified Wholesale Grocers to expand the retail footprint of Café La Rica in South Florida." said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of parent company Youngevity International, Inc.

Ernesto Aguila, the President of CLR Roasters stated, "Our strategy of building sales in our company owned brands remains a high priority, and we are proud to add great distributors that really understand the local market place like Unified Wholesale Grocers."

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding working with Unified Wholesale Grocers to expand the retail footprint of Café La Rica in South Florida. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand the retail footprint of Café La Rica in South Florida, our ability to expand and continue our coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our hemp segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth in our direct selling and hemp segments, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to complete our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, our ability to re-gain and thereafter maintain compliance with NASDAQ continued listing requirements, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All product names referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI investor relations

investors@ygyi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clr-roasters-adds-unified-wholesale-grocers-as-distributor-of-cafe-la-rica-espresso-brand-301123703.html

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.