Clique Hospitality Announces Apex Social Club And Camden Cocktail Lounge At Palms Casino Resort

The Addition of the Two New Concepts Are Part of a $485 Million Property-Wide Renovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clique Hospitality's Andy Masi, along with nightlife partners Ryan Labbe and Jason "JRoc" Craig, have been tapped by Red Rock Resorts to bring two unique concepts, Apex Social Club and Camden Cocktail Lounge to Palms Casino Resort. The addition of the new venues set to open in mid-May 2018, is a continuation of Palms' $485 million revitalization plan that will touch virtually every aspect of the property.

"As we redevelop Palms from top to bottom including our most iconic spaces, it only makes sense to partner with nightlife leaders Clique Hospitality to help bring this vision to life," said Jon Gray, General Manager of Palms Casino Resort.

APEX Social Club, located in the space formerly known as Ghostbar, has long held the unofficial title as the best view in Las Vegas. APEX Social Club will capitalize on the unrivaled 180-degree view while reinterpreting the space and turning the 8,000-square-foot space into an open-air boutique nightclub.

Trendy, warm finishes accompanied by sounds from local and national DJ's will greet guests upon arrival to the 55th floor venue. Guests will also be surrounded by a number of one-of-a-kind art pieces, which will serve as a focal point to the room, creating a sophisticated, upscale vibe. To complement the stunning view and venue, guests will be able to experience specialty-crafted cocktails, age-old favorites or indulge in tableside bottle service, all while capturing peering down on the city below. You know what they say; a good view never goes out of style.

Fifty-four floors below a thriving social club will sit amid a completely renovated Palms casino floor that's equally as unique and refined.

Camden Cocktail Lounge, located adjacent to the main entrance, is another reimagined venue. A dynamic cocktail lounge at its core, Camden Cocktail Lounge will focus on mind-blowing cocktails, all presented in a distinctive over-the-top manner and with flair unlike anything seen before. Bartenders, all of them masters of mixology in their own right, will put their own whimsical spin on beloved classics or create new favorites for guests right before their very eyes.

Guests will be able to imbibe in an environment that successfully toes the line of classic and modern decor. The attention to detail inside Camden Cocktail Lounge will be second-to-none.

Programming will change daily with a mixture of live music and DJ-driven sounds.

"These are legendary venues, and if the walls could talk, you would hear some amazing stories," Craig said. "We're going to add a few chapters to those stories."

"A lot of people miss the heyday of Vegas when it was about the room and the energy and not just the talent," Labbe said. "We're bringing those days back."

