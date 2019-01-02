CliQue Hospitality and Sycuan Introduce Three Exciting Concepts

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort and Clique Hospitality have announced a partnership as a part of Sycuan's $260 million expansion. Clique is set to open and operate a casino-defining steakhouse, a luxury cocktail lounge and an idyllic pool experience.

"Bull & Bourbon will bring an innovative approach to classic steakhouse cuisine," said Aldo Negrete, executive chef at Bull & Bourbon. "We will feature steaks cut from our in-house butcher program along with select cuts from our on-site aging room. The kitchen will come to life each night as we create a multi-sensory experience with steaks prepared from our custom wood burning grill paired with our hand-selected bourbon menu."

Elicit Bar & Lounge is a high-end cocktail lounge serving artisanal cocktails, craft beers, wines and Asian-inspired appetizers. Master mixologists create table-side concoctions using ingredients ranging from fresh juices to smoke and fire while live DJs provide the soundtrack.

Retreat Pool and Cabanas is an outdoor venue featuring two pools, an immense lazy river and an expansive pool deck furnished with oversized daybeds and cabanas. The poolside menu features seasonal bites and a full bar serving fresh mojitos, margaritas and champagne-infused cocktails.

Sycuan General Manager John Dinius said, "We were all familiar with Clique's successes in Las Vegas, but our collaboration to create venues true to San Diego is what will stand out most. Guests are going to love the unique vision for these spaces."

Representatives from Clique and Sycuan will be onsite for several Job Fairs to fill positions for these venues and more on January 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sycuan and another round on January 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., January 22 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and January 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the US Grant Hotel in Downtown San Diego.

For more information about Sycuan and Clique's new partnership and the upcoming job fairs visit www.sycuan.com/employment.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino destinations. Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Buffet. The fun extends well beyond the unlimited gaming. The Sycuan Live & Up Close theatre is a world-class entertainment venue that hosts everything from rock concerts to comedy shows. Sycuan is currently undergoing a $226 million expansion project set to open March 2019. The expansion features a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Hotel and casino guests will have several onsite amenities to enjoy including seven new restaurant venues, meetings and event space, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. The project also includes expanding the casino floor space to include a total of 2,500 slot machines and 80 table games in a wide variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours daily. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality is the boutique hospitality company with operations throughout Las Vegas and San Diego, known for specializing in upscale comfortable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. Clique was founded in 2001 by Andy Masi, a visionary who has helped redefine today's dining and nightlife landscape. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out should be more than just a memory, it should also be an experience. In its partnerships with many of the world's biggest corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Pendry Hotels, Station Casinos, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas and Blackstone Group, Clique is transcending the traditional definition of hospitality through unrivaled service, seamless operations, unabashed cuisine, inspired design and unparalleled atmosphere.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort