Clean Juice Franchise Opens 50th Store In 30 Months

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with stores sold in 21 states nationwide, will open its 50th store at a grand opening event at Five Points Plaza in Nashville, TN on January 5, 2019. This on the heels of recently being named the Fastest Growing Franchise in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Observer and a Top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a leading national publication for the franchising industry.

The 50th open store at Five Points-Nashville, owned and operated by Allen and Dawn Tyndall, will host a grand opening event at their store at 962 Woodland Street in the revitalized and trendy East side community. The event will feature exclusive grand opening discounts, free product sampling, attendance by several neighboring business, door prizes and more. The event will also feature a visit from "Iron" Michael Chandler Jr., a three-time Bellator Lightweight World Champion mixed martial arts fighter and owner of Training Camp Nashville.

"We are truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our guests in communities like Nashville with a high-quality, healthy and delicious organic product," said Landon Eckles, Co-founder of Clean Juice along with his wife, Kat. "We are equally grateful for the entrepreneurial-spirited and dedicated franchise partners like the Tyndalls, for helping us grow and deliver products with a speed, a smile and a servant's heart."

Clean Juice continues its journey in becoming the world's most plentiful juice bar by providing USDA-certified organic food and beverages to on-the-go guests while building meaningful relationships. The company sources only the highest quality, premium organic ingredients for its organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and some bites like Avocado Toast. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. When and if there is a sourced or seasonal product that cannot be found organically, each franchise location notifies guest through its "transparency board" in the front of all stores.

"Our company takes our ten foundational core values very seriously and each of them are equally important," said Kat Eckles, co-owner and spouse to Landon, who also serves as Chief Branding Officer. "We believe that everything we do is for God and the key to success is building trust through transparency" she said.

The franchise continues its rapid ascension after being chosen as the 2018 NextGen in Franchising Grand Prize Winner out of approximately 900 applicants at the International Franchise Association Conference last February. For franchising opportunities, please visit: www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

