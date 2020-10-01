Clean Juice® Fights Breast Cancer With "Beet Cancer" Campaign Benefitting the American Cancer Society

Clean Juice® Turns Sabra® Organic Hummus Pink, Announces New Fall Menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S., unveiled today its "Beet Cancer Combo." The new combo features pink-colored Sabra® organic Hummus Toast paired up with a 16-ounce Pink or Red Cold-Pressed Juice. Creating the colorful combo is intended to raise awareness and financial support to the American Cancer Society, the largest funder of cancer research in the United States.

This is the third annual cause marketing campaign in partnership with The American Cancer Society for Clean Juice. To date, Clean Juice has raised approximately $40,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

"This is a very personal cause for many of us at the home office in Charlotte and throughout our stores across the nation. Many of us have been deeply impacted by breast cancer," said Landon Eckles, founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice. "This campaign will fund breast cancer research and our goal is to raise $25,000 in the month of October. This is funding the American Cancer Society desperately needs amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic."

According to a Gallup poll, charitable giving is down to its lowest levels since 2009, mainly due to financial pressure on individuals and corporations caused by the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its 100 stores operating nationwide, Clean Juice will donate $2 for every "Beet Cancer Combo" sold between October 1-31, 2020. The combo retails for $14.75 in most markets. The Red Cold-Pressed Juice is made with beets, which research has shown may reduce blood pressure and inflammation. Adding the Red to the Sabra® organic hummus creates the pink hue of the combo. The meal also offers antioxidants and other health properties that may boost immunity. All ingredients are organic, containing no pesticides or other potentially harmful chemicals. The company is also donating $1 for every individual Red or Pink Cold-Pressed 16-ounce Juice sold throughout the month of October.

"Offering healthy, organic, and nutrient-dense products to people on the go is at the core of our company. Many published studies have demonstrated the value of diets that are high in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains for patients and survivors of breast cancer, and other forms of cancer," said B. Quick Chadwick, vice president of marketing at Clean Juice.

Clean Juice Fall Menu Lands in Stores Across the Nation

The "Beet Cancer Combo" arrives on the heels of Clean Juice's highly anticipated and most popular fall seasonal menu featuring pumpkin. With its high concentration of vitamins A, C, B, and E, pumpkins are rich in potassium, copper, manganese, and beta-carotene which the body transforms to vitamin A. These vitamins are known to be vital to a healthy and nutritious eating regimen.

The new organic Fall Menu at Clean Juice, now available through November, includes:

The Pumpkin One – A refreshing smoothie featuring Organic Banana, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Almond Milk, Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice & Organic Vanilla. 320 calories.

The Fall Bowl – the Fall Bowl features Organic Acai Blended with Organic Pumpkin, Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Pumpkin Spice & Organic Almond Milk. Topped with Organic Granola, Organic Banana & Organic Pumpkin Seeds. Acai berries hail from Central and South American and are loaded with antioxidants. 440 calories.

The Apple Pie Toast – Served warm like Grandma's homemade apple pie, this toasted item features Organic Sprouted Grain Toast, Organic Almond Butter, Organic Apples, Organic Cacao Nibs, Organic Cinnamon & Organic Honey. 450 calories.

The Autumn Crisp Bowl – Similar to a hearty salad, this "greens and grains" bowl features Organic Mixed Greens, Organic Quinoa, Organic Feta Cheese, Organic Apples & Organic Pumpkin Seeds. Each store hand makes the Fall-flavored Sabra® organic hummus by adding Pumpkin and Turmeric. 250 calories.

The Pumpkin Spiced Latte – The most popular of its Fall flavors, the Pumpkin Spiced latte features Organic Coconut Milk, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Arabica Coffee, Organic MCT Oil Powder, Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Dual Extract, Organic Reishi Mushroom Dual Extract, Organic Chaga Mushroom Dual Extract, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Cardamom, Organic Ginger, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Vanilla & Organic Clove. It pairs perfectly with an Organic Toast for under $10 . 250 calories.

The Golden Latte – This warm, brain-boosting latte features Organic Coconut Milk Powder, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic MCT Oil Powder, Organic Coconut Water, Organic Turmeric, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric Extract, Organic Cardamom, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Organic Ground Vanilla & Organic Black Pepper Extract. It pairs perfectly with an Organic Toast for under $10 . 250 calories.

For more information about Clean Juice and its organic products, including nutritional information, please download the Clean Juice App.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2015 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

