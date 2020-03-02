CLEAN Cause Launches at Whole Foods Market Nationwide

Organic, better-for-you beverage committed to supporting alcohol & drug rehabilitation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAN Cause beverages announced today they will launch their lineup of sparkling, organic, Yerba Mate drinks in Whole Foods Market nationwide. The Austin-based beverage company was founded in 2015 with the mission to create awareness for and help fill the transition gap in the rehabilitation cycle for alcohol and drug addiction. CLEAN's giveback program donates 50 percent of its profits to support recovery via "CLEAN Kickstarts" sober living scholarships. CLEAN Cause will be sold by the can at Whole Foods nationwide.

CLEAN Cause beverages are a sparkling, USDA organic, Yerba Mate with 160mg of Better Caffeine™ in each can. Yerba Mate is said to provide longer lasting, sustained energy without the undesirable side effects of coffee or energy drinks.

CLEAN Cause founder and CEO, Wes Hurt, is an entrepreneur, person in recovery and man on a mission. He founded CLEAN Cause with the commitment of creating a sustainable source of funding to support recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. "The trends we're seeing of sober-curious lifestyles and notable public figures opening up about their battles with addiction allows a conversation to take place globally," said Hurt. "Our country is facing an addiction epidemic. A big problem requires a big solution. And for us, it needs to be a sustainable one. Hence, our giveback business model. We're super grateful for Whole Foods giving us the opportunity to spread our product and our purpose from coast to coast."

CLEAN Cause "gives where you swig" and allocates scholarships in the regions where the beverages are purchased. To date, CLEAN Cause has given back over half a million dollars to their CLEAN Kickstarts program, awarding more than 1,000 sober living scholarships. In 2020, CLEAN Cause has a goal of giving back another $500k to support recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.

CLEAN Cause beverages will be available at Whole Foods Market nationwide beginning March 7. For more information visit www.cleancause.com .

About CLEAN Cause

Founded in 2015, CLEAN Cause is an Austin-based beverage company with a giveback program that donates 50 percent of its profits to support recovery from alcohol and drug addiction via "CLEAN Kickstarts" sober living scholarships. CLEAN Cause beverages are a sparkling, organic, Yerba Mate with 160mg of Better Caffeine™ for longer lasting, sustained energy without the crash or jitters of coffee or energy drinks. Visit online at www.cleancause.com .

Photos for media: LINK - credit CLEAN Cause

Press Contact:

Cara Caulkins

Phone: 847-542-4635

Email: 234668@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-cause-launches-at-whole-foods-market-nationwide-301013730.html

SOURCE CLEAN Cause