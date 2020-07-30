Clayhouse wines announce partnership with Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo's Clayhouse wines have entered a partnership with Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County (HFHSLOCO). The partnership includes a $10,000 gift, in-kind donations of wine and use of the Wines of the West Roadhouse and Wine Tasting on Highway 46 for meetings and fundraising events.

Winemaker Blake Kuhn, explains, "I've been a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity, having spent two summers in Atlanta helping build houses. It's a cause I believe in and a great fit for Clayhouse wines which are named for the historic red adobe buildings the county is known for."

Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To date, HFHSLOCO has built 17 homes in San Luis Obispo County with plans to build 17 more (9 in Paso Robles and 8 in Arroyo Grande) soon. All Habitat for Humanity homes are built with each homeowner (first-time homebuyers) and dedicated volunteers working side by side to create a lasting impact.

"We are beyond appreciative for the incredible opportunity to join forces with Clayhouse wines and Wines of the West," commented Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County CEO Nicholas Rasmussen, "This partnership will allow us to strengthen our efforts as we fulfill Habitat's mission to affect change together, right here in our local communities."

About Clayhouse

Clayhouse wines were established in Paso Robles in 2006 to create the best expression of the lush, fruit-forward red varietal style Paso Robles has come to be known for. Wines made by longtime San Luis Obispo County winemaker Blake Kuhn include Clayhouse Adobe Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Petite Sirah. Clayhouse wines are available at retail, on the website and to taste, enjoy and purchase as part of the Central Coast collection at Wines of the West. Bring our House Home.

About Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County

Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County (HFHSLOCO) brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Established in 1997, HFHSLOCO seeks to eliminate poverty and to stabilize and revitalize low-income neighborhoods throughout out our county. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.hfhsloco.org.

