The Classic and Nostalgic Taste of NESQUIK® Powder Is Back

NESTLÉ® Listens to Consumers Giving NESQUIK Fans Across the Nation More Options to Fuel their Day

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NESTLÉ NESQUIK announced that they've reformulated their Classic Powder to deliver strongly on its heritage of delicious taste. After much anticipation and excitement, consumers can once again enjoy the nostalgic taste of the Classic NESQUIK that they know and love. With an expanded product lineup, NESQUIK is giving consumers the option to choose the recipe that best meets their family's needs and tastes – leaning on their over 70 years of fueling kids and adults alike with a wide variety of nutritious options and irresistible flavors.

"Delighting our consumers and evolving to meet their ever changing needs and lifestyles, has always been at the core of our brand," said Haig Basmadjian, Marketing Director, Nestlé USA. "Based on consumer feedback, our goal was to provide fans with the classic NESQUIK taste while continuing to offer other convenient and nutritious options for families. We pride ourselves in playing a role helping parents encourage kids to drink more milk, boosting their protein and vitamin D intake, so that they're ready to take on the day."

The reformulated Classic NESQUIK powder comes in Chocolate and Strawberry flavors across a variety of package sizes. Two tablespoons of powder can be mixed with one cup of low-fat milk as a delicious complement to any favorite breakfast. It's designed to help you take on any challenge with its ingredients that are both nutritious and tasty.

Consumers can now find Classic NESQUIK® Powder on store shelves nationwide at their favorite grocery store. To learn more, visit www.nesquik.com/en/where-to-buy to find a retailer near you.

About NESTLÉ® NESQUIK®

For more than 70 years, NESQUIK® has been the #1 flavored milk fueling the journey of optimists of all ages by delivering products that are convenient, fun and offer delicious nourishment. NESQUIK® delivers a variety of great-tasting flavors and a delicious way to get protein and essential vitamins and minerals from milk. . From ready-to-drink flavored milks to powder and syrups, NESQUIK® offers a variety of flavors and formats, offering an effortless way to enjoy the goodness of milk that helps you to take on the day. For more information, please visit www.nesquik.com.

