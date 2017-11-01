Cintron Pays It Forward! New 5 Year Commitment for Cintron Pink Polo to Support Breast Cancer Awareness and Treatment

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintron World, an international beverage company with a line of fashionable and functional beverages is proud to announce a new five-year commitment as headline sponsor for the prestigious Cintron Pink Polo event in Cape Town, South Africa and its continued strategic relationship with Val de Vie Estate. The 2017 Cintron Pink Polo will take place on Saturday November 4th, 2017 at the luxurious Val de Vie Estate, located outside of Cape Town. Val de Vie Estate is one of the leading polo venues in the world and indeed a perfect place to experience polo in a fun, exciting and fashionable manner. "We are primary stakeholders in our societies and communities, so we cannot afford to make money that doesn't make change. At our core, we understand that real wealth is not determined by how many millionaires are created or if you can pay for goods and services but more importantly by Paying It Forward - how many people's lives are positively impacted by interacting with our brand," said Victor Edozien, Executive Director of Cintron World.

Cintron World truly believes in the mission and heart of this event, which focuses on creating awareness and importance of early detection of breast cancer. In addition, it celebrates survivors of breast cancer and their inspirational stories of hope, healing and triumph. "I am very passionate about encouraging people to achieve their dreams and look good and feel great while living a life they love, which is why I'm proud of this sponsorship. At Cintron Pink Polo, we look forward to welcoming survivors and guests from all walks of life to create awareness, empower individuals, families and celebrate the victory of healing," said Chelsea Brehm, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Cintron World.

Acclaimed as one of South Africa's most reputable events on the Western Cape's social and polo calendar, Cintron Pink Polo is unmatched by any other and is highly commended for its pursuit of promoting "Polo with a Purpose". "The story of Cintron Pink Polo is truly one of triumph as a myriad of passionate people rises up to be the change. As individuals share their stories of hope, the event transforms into a mighty vocal platform inspired to create awareness of breast cancer and to leave a legacy. We are humbled to host this impactful event and are thrilled to be partnering with Cintron for the 8th annual celebration at Val de Vie Estate!" commented Simone de Wet, Managing Director of Val de Vie Events.

The Cintron brand mission is to provide the global citizen with premium beverages that Revive, Refresh, and Hydrate wherever they choose to live, work and play. Cintron World's product portfolio consists of Cintron ENVO Purified PH Water, Cintron Revitalizers and Cintron Sparkling Energy Beverages. These products have exciting flavors, taste, natural ingredients and a product design which inspires style and sophistication. Cintron encourages consumers to look good and feel great while living a fashionable, productive and healthy lifestyle.

Cintron World is expanding its presence in South Africa through a joint venture with Unilogistics and will be available through a larger selection of retail channels. "We look forward to working with Cintron World and assisting them in infiltrating the South African 'aspirational' lifestyle consumer segment of the market. I believe Cintron will be adopted by these South African consumers as their brand of choice, given its significant health focus. Furthermore, with Cintron being a brand of purpose, we are proud together with our partners and families to use our collective entrepreneurial experience and relationships to grow the significant contribution for the 'Pink Drive'," said Mr. Anand Moodliar, Managing Partner for the Cintron South African joint venture.

Additional Information:

Limited Cintron Pink Polo tickets are available at Computicket.com in South Africa

For Val de Vie and event details visit: ValdeVie.co.za

For brand and products visit: CintronWorld.com

Instagram: @pink_polo_SA

Facebook: Pink Polo SA

Event hashtag: #cintronpinkpolo

