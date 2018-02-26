Cinnabon® Introduces Cold Brew Iced Coffees

Coffee lovers can enjoy the velvety smoothness of cold brew with the indulgently satisfying flavors only experienced at Cinnabon

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon®, the brand that set the bar with fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, today announced the debut of hand-crafted Cinnabon Cold Brew Iced Coffees. These refreshing new beverages are available in three indulgent flavors reminiscent of the irresistible aroma guests crave: Signature Cinnamon Roll, Vanilla and Salted Caramel. The cold brew process creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of coffee, providing a delicious on-the go treat enjoyed on its own or paired with any Cinnabon baked good.

Cold Brew Iced Coffee is steeped over time versus roasted, which delivers over 60% less acidity than traditionally brewed coffee and iced coffee. This method provides the desired boost of caffeine with a naturally smoother and sweet profile; the perfect base for the delicious flavors offered at Cinnabon. With spicy hints of cinnamon and creamy traces of the brand's beloved cream cheese frosting, The Signature Cinnamon Roll Cold Brew provides the irresistible Cinnabon experience in a cup. The seasonal Salted Caramel flavor is ideal for guests looking for their favorite sweet and salty fix, and Vanilla adds a classic, subtle sweetness popular among coffee lovers.

"Our new Cold Brew Iced Coffee is so over the top delicious, we know our guests will see this as another reason why they can't resist the temptation of Cinnabon," said Jill Thomas, vice president of global marketing. "With additional beverage innovations to come later this year, we're excited to offer a one-stop destination for out-of-this-world premium drinks to pair perfectly with our world famous cinnamon rolls."

Cinnabon Cold Brew Iced Coffees are now available in 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes for the suggested retail price of $2.99 and $3.39, respectively. For the perfect pairing, fans can top any size bon with a creamy caramel drizzle and a salty toffee crunch for an additional $0.50!

