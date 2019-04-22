This Cinco de Mayo, 'Make My Margarita Spicy'

Ghost Tequila Taps into Growing Trend for Spicy Cocktails



BOSTON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila is one of the fastest-growing spirits in the U.S., fueled no doubt by the margarita. That delicious and versatile classic favorite has been the top selling cocktail in the U.S. for years (by some estimations, four million margaritas are made in this country every day). But increasingly, bartenders are reporting that when consumers belly up to the bar, especially during Cinco de Mayo, they're asking for their margarita to be spicy.

That's why Ghost Tequila was born. It's an innovative high-quality 100% agave tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, and infused with a splash of spice, making it an ideal spirit to help people mix the perfect spicy cocktails.

"There's just something about a spicy margarita that people love. It's that pleasing taste of sweet and savory. It's refreshing, yet with a nice bite. But spicy margaritas are almost always made from scratch, and that's what gave me the idea for Ghost," says Chris Moran, Ghost Tequila's CEO and co-founder. "When I was a bartender in Boston, I so wished there was a spicy tequila I could use to help save time and ensure consistency when I was making spicy margaritas and other spicy cocktails – so I decided to go to Mexico and create one."

In a bar, or at home, with Ghost Tequila it's simple to create a perfect spicy margarita for Cinco:

Ghost Margarita

1½ oz. Ghost Tequila

1 oz. Lemon juice

½ oz. Agave nectar

Splash of orange juice

Shake together all ingredients and serve on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wheel and salt rim.

For more details about Ghost Tequila, including where to find and taste, please visit www.ghosttequila.com, or email info@ghosttequila.com.

About Ghost Tequila

Distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico, Ghost is a high-quality 100% agave tequila infused with a splash of spice, and is one of the fastest growing new tequilas in the industry. Created by a bartender, Ghost was designed for easy, delicious and consistent spicy margaritas at the bar or for DIY at home. The company's advisory board includes a team of distinguished spirits industry leaders, including Jon Potter (former CMO of Boston Beer Company), Tim Hasset (former President of the Americas, Beam Suntory), and James Espey (who helped launch Malibu rum, Johnny Walker Blue Label, Chivas Regal 18, and others).

SOURCE Ghost Tequila