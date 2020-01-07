Cigar & Spirits Magazine Announces its January / February Issue Featuring Cover-Interview Francis Ford Coppola

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln B. Salazar, CEO and Publisher of Cigar & Spirits Magazine announced the upcoming release of the magazine's January / February issue featuring film legend Francis Ford Coppola as the cover interview.

"We are honored to have Mr. Coppola, the father of The Godfather, grace the cover and pages of our magazine," says Salazar. "Mr. Coppola kicks off our magazine's 10th Anniversary Year, and we're thrilled to have collaborated with him for a wonderful photo shoot and interview at his home in Napa Valley, CA recently.

"He's one of the greatest movie directors of our generation, a true gentleman and the personification of the entrepreneurial spirit with his extensive wine portfolio and Great Women Spirits line."

Some highlights from the January / February issue include:

The Best of 2019:

Top 20 Cigars



Top 20 Boutique Cigars



Top Cubans

The World Spirits Competition

Fashion–Winter Flannel Suits and Colored Denim for Spring

Perfecto Pairings to Expand Your Palate

Luxury Cigar Destinations–London, Lugano and Figueira da Foz

Behind the Leaf with Toscano Cigars

The new issue of Cigar & Spirits Magazine hits newsstands on January 14, 2020.

Cigar & Spirits Magazine offers some of the finest lifestyle articles and photos in the cigar and spirits world today.

You can visit the company's website for subscription information, celebrity interviews and featured cigar and spirits articles at cigarandspirits.com.

About Cigar & Spirits Magazine

Cigar & Spirits Magazine is an award-winning publication. The magazine is a respected industry leader and the second largest distributed magazine in its category, ranking in the top 20% in luxury and lifestyle magazine sales. The publication features celebrity interviews, lifestyles, fashion, travel, and cuisine coverage. Cigar & Spirits Magazine is a top choice for ultimate lifestyle connoisseurs who enjoy learning about the history and developing trends in the world of entertainment, travel, fashion, cigars and spirits.

cigarandspirits.com

