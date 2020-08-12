Cierto Wins An Extraordinary Thirteen (13) Medals And Awards At The 2020 International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards).

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an extraordinary thirteen (13) medals and awards at the 2020 International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards). Cierto Tequila won more awards than any other tequila this year. The SIP Awards honored Cierto with one Platinum medal, two Double Gold medals, five Gold medals, four Consumer Choice awards, and the 2020 Innovation Award for the Cierto Reserve Collection Reposado - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these thirteen new awards, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and seventy-nine (179) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards)

The SIP Awards stands apart as the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards presents a unique, spirit judging competition, unaffected by industry bias. This pragmatic and refreshing model of evaluation provides an honest stage for feedback and recognition where top brands showcase their achievements.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and seventy-nine (179) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

