Cierto Tequila Wins An Unprecedented Nine Awards Including Best In Class Extra Añejo At The 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an unprecedented nine (9) medals at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The SFWSC honored Cierto with the "Best in Class" title for the Cierto Private Collection Extra Añejo, one Gold medal, five Silver medals, and two Bronze medals this year. With these nine new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won a total of one hundred and twelve (112) international awards and medals in less than one year. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed judges from around the world come together to engage in the blind tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are seasoned experts of their industry, each with a well defined story and trusted palate.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Cierto Private Collection Reposado, Cierto Private Collection Anejo, and Cierto Private Collection Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Cierto Reserve Collection Reposado, Cierto Reserve Collection Anejo, and Cierto Reserve Collection Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and twelve international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila."

Learn more at ciertotequila.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cierto-tequila-wins-an-unprecedented-nine-awards-including-best-in-class-extra-anejo-at-the-2020-san-francisco-world-spirits-competition-301070356.html

SOURCE Cierto Spirits LLC