Cierto Tequila Wins an Unprecedented Eight Awards at the 2020 International Wine & Spirits Competition

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unprecedented eight (8) awards in the tequila category at the 2020 International Wine & Spirits Challenge (IWSC). Cierto Tequila won more awards than any other tequila this year at the IWSC - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new awards, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and sixty-six (166) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About International Wine & Spirits Competition

The IWSC sets the international benchmark for quality. For half a century, the International Wine & Spirits Competition has recognized and rewarded the very best wines and spirits in the world. Today they have over 400 global experts judging their awards for seven months of the year.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and sixty-six (166) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

