Cierto Tequila Wins An Unparalleled Ten Awards At The 2020 Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an unparalleled ten (10) medals at the 2020 Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition (CCIWSC). Cierto Tequila won more medals than any other tequila this year at the Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition. The CCIWSC honored Cierto with three Double Gold medals, four Gold medals, one Silver medal, named Cierto the "Distiller of the Year" and crowned Cierto's Extra Anejo Reserve Collection the "Spirit of the Year" - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these ten new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and thirty eight (138) international awards and medals. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition

The esteemed Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most revered competitions in the United States. Founded by wine writers Dan Berger and Bob Foster and wine rep Dick Colangelo in 1982, the competition has been under the guidance of nationally syndicated wine columnist Robert Whitley for the past 17 years.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and thirty eight international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

