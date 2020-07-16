Cierto Tequila Wins A Remarkable Seven Awards At The 2020 Berlin International Spirits Competition

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded a remarkable seven (7) medals at the 2020 Berlin International Spirits Competition (BISC). Cierto Tequila won more medals than any other tequila this year at the Berlin International Spirits Competition. The BISC honored Cierto with one Double Gold medal, two Gold medals, one Silver Medal, two Bronze medals and crowned Cierto the "Distiller of the Year" - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these seven new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and twenty eight (128) international awards and medals. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About Berlin International Spirits Competition

The Berlin International Spirits Competition is the only International Spirits Competition where all the judges are real trade buyers who are judging the spirit by category and price. These judges are buyers from the top European and American liquor stores, restaurants, hotels and bars.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Cierto Private Collection Reposado, Cierto Private Collection Anejo, and Cierto Private Collection Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Cierto Reserve Collection Reposado, Cierto Reserve Collection Anejo, and Cierto Reserve Collection Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and twenty eight international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

