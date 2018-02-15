Chris Knott Joins Som Sleep Advisory Board

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Knott officially joins the Som Sleep Advisory Board. Knott, the Founder of Dunamis Accelerated Recovery and Performance, incorporates sports performance, neurological rehabilitation, and functional medicine to help each high level athlete reach his or her full potential.

"As a performance coach who specializes in neurological training and rehab, the demands for recovery become exponential with the increased metabolic and central nervous system stimuli, therefore appropriate sleep patterns become paramount," says Knott. "Som is a more natural, well-balanced, and most importantly, easy and readily available product to help our athletes build important, but non-dependent sleep habits. This is finally being addressed to the level it deserves in our education of performance potential."

Knott implements cutting edge practices to help high level athletes reach performance and wellness goals. He graduated from Purdue University with bachelor's degrees in Movement and Sports Science and Exercise and Fitness before continuing on to earn his master's degree in Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies with an emphasis in Exercise Physiology and Sports Management. Knott has additional education in neurological therapy, functional medicine, and sports psychology. During his time at Purdue, Knott served as a strength and conditioning assistant for athletic teams, as well as the head strength and conditioning coach for the United States Olympic Women's Rowing teams. His unique understanding of the factors that go into an athlete's recovery enable him to help return athletes to play much faster than others. So much so, that the Colorado Rockies hired Knott to become a part of their strength and conditioning program. Knott continues to work with and consult privately for professional athletes in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and UFC, as well as on the United States Olympic wrestling, boxing, judo, rowing, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, gymnastics, and soccer teams.

"As a former strength and conditioning coach for Purdue University, United States Olympic athletes, the Colorado Rockies, and multiple professionals throughout all sports, Chris Knott brings high-level experience to the table," said John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We're excited to welcome Chris to the Som Sleep Advisory Board, especially since Som is NSF Certified for Sport."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

