Chivalry Isn't Dead; Sir Real Arrives in the Kingdom of Cabernet Sauvignon

Chronic Cellars Introduces Its First Cabernet Sauvignon



PASO ROBLES, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On a quest to keep it real, Chronic Cellars introduces its Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. The Chronic Cellars team leverages their lifelong experience in the region to create Sir Real, a Cabernet Sauvignon with royal style. Sourced from the Paso Robles AVA, this Cabernet Sauvignon boldly expresses the character of the region and is available nationally.

"Paso Robles and Cabernet Sauvignon are synonymous; it is one of the varieties that put our region on the world wine map. Sir Real brings Chronic Cellars' irreverence to this noble variety, and we couldn't be happier with the result," explains Chronic Cellars Co-Founder and Winemaker Josh Beckett.

Known for making serious wines that don't take themselves too seriously, Chronic Cellars welcomes Sir Real as the newest, knightly member of the family. Hitting the shelves this month, Sir Real Cabernet Sauvignon features an updated Chronic Cellars label and bottle that reflect the quality of the wine in the package.

2017 Chronic Cellars Sir Real Cabernet Sauvignon at a Glance:

Profile: This Cabernet Sauvignon exhibits regal layers of black cherry, mocha and fresh savory notes. A wine with noble intent, there is a deep core of dark fruit and harmonious tannins that drives through to a fearless finish.

Variety: 94% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Petite Sirah

Vintage: 2017

Appellation: Paso Robles AVA

SRP: $15

Chronic Cellars is one of the wines among WX Brands' portfolio of award-winning brands that include Bread & Butter Wines, Jamieson Ranch Vineyards, Jelly Jar Wines, Our Daily Wines, Reckless Love and Sunday Funday wine. Founded in 1999, WX Brands has a 20-year track record as proven brand builder and steward.

www.wxbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chivalry-isnt-dead-sir-real-arrives-in-the-kingdom-of-cabernet-sauvignon-300957863.html

SOURCE Chronic Cellars