Chipotle Launches New Organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas And Tea With Tractor Beverage Co.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will serve new non-GMO and certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, and Tea from farmer-created Tractor Beverage Co. at participating locations starting July 21. Chipotle is excited to offer beverages that use sustainably grown real ingredients, meeting its Food with Integrity standards.

The agreement with Tractor Beverage Co. also marks the brand's first national philanthropic product integration. All Tractor Beverages sold by Chipotle will help support the U.S. agricultural industry, with 5% of Chipotle's profits from its sale of these beverages being donated to causes that support farmers. Funds will expand Chipotle's existing farmer programs including long-term contracts, increased local sourcing, scholarships and grants to start, run or grow farming operations, among others.

"Adding Tractor Beverage Co. products and introducing Beverages with Integrity is a notable evolution for the Chipotle menu," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Now our fans can enjoy delicious, all-natural drinks made with real ingredients while supporting the farming community."

Four new flavors of Tractor Beverages will be offered at Chipotle exclusively for in-restaurant dining and carryout orders:

Organic Lemonade

This crisp organic lemonade is the perfect blend of tangy and sweet, made with real lemons and cane sugar. It also includes turmeric, known for its vitamin C content.

Organic Hibiscus Lemonade

Tart hibiscus flowers, known to be rich in potassium, are paired with fresh citrus in this riff on a classic lemonade.

in this riff on a classic lemonade. Organic Mandarin Agua Fresca

This refreshing agua fresca is packed with vitamin C thanks to tart citrus, orange and tangerine.

Organic Berry Agua Fresca

Organically grown pomegranates, strawberries and cherries are combined to make a just-sweet-enough agua fresca, which also features a hint of apple cider vinegar.

In addition, two new bottled Tractor Beverages created for Chipotle will be available for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders:

Organic Lemonade

Organic Black Tea

Sri Lankan Black Tea mixed with cane sugar and a hint of lemon to create a bold, yet delicate drink.

Organic farmer Travis Potter founded Tractor Beverage Co. in 2015 on the simple idea that great food deserves great drinks. The company's entire portfolio of drinks is non-GMO, completely organic and entirely natural. Tractor Beverage Co. is the first and only non-GMO and certified organic full line beverage solution available for food service.

"This is a dream collaboration for two brands committed to using all-natural ingredients, sustainable sourcing and supporting farmers," said Travis Potter, founder of Tractor Beverage Co. "Our Tractor Beverages pair perfectly with Chipotle's real food and will bring entirely new flavors to the brand's dining experience."

Beyond the new Organic Beverages program, Chipotle most recently supported farmers in its supply chain by assisting in the development of eCommerce sites within the Chipotle Virtual Farmers' Market , an online marketplace where consumers can buy real ingredients online, directly from the brand's suppliers.

To date, Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation have contributed over $500,000 to support the next generation of farmers. The brand is empowering the next generation of farmers by offering education, scholarships, grants, and three-year contracts to young farmers. Additionally, Chipotle's Aluminaries Project 2.0 accelerator program is helping growth stage ventures across the country advance innovative solutions in farming.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT TRACTOR BEVERAGE CO.

Tractor Beverage Company was founded on the simple premise that great food deserves great drinks. Tractor believes that drinks can be sourced, prepared and poured with all the love, attention and intention as the food we eat. As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution available for food service, Tractor's drinks are exclusively connected to the dining experience. Tractor's beverages are 100% Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural, containing no artificial flavoring or preservatives. Its wide portfolio of specialty and fountain drinks contain over 15 unique flavors such as Stone Fruit, Strawberry Rhubarb, Cherry Cream and Lemongrass. Tractor beverages are poured in eateries nationwide including Chipotle, CoreLife Eatery, Jose Andres' Beefsteak, Umami Burger, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Pokeworks. The brand will also soon be launching a charitable initiative, The Tractor Collective, which will aim to transform the standards within the industry along the entire food supply chain to lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com.

