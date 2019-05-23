Chinese dairy giant Yili wins top int'l award in talent development

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili Group, China's leading dairy product company, received the "Excellence in Practice Awards" on May 20 in Washington DC, US, with its "Quality talents empowerment for the whole industry chain" training project.

The award, one of the highest honors in talent development, was given by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), the world's largest professional association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations.

"This award highly recognizes Yili's effort on talent development. Over the years we have established a premium talent development approach based on our strategy, and encouraged talents to achieve personal growth while contributing to the long-term success of the company," said the spokesperson of Yili.

Tony Bingham, President and CEO of ATD, sent a congratulatory letter to Pan Gang, President and Chairman of Yili, fully recognizing Yili's achievements in talent development.

Pan Gang replied, "Talent development is essential to realizing Yili's vision and the dream to 'let the world share health'. The winning project is a practice to support our company and partners in cultivating talents, and to contribute to the whole industry."

According to Yili, over the past 6 years,Yili has brought the world-leading Six Sigma quality improvement skill into this wining project. Nearly 1,800 talents from the whole industry chain have received training and been certified as quality improvement professionals, 1,128 expert training programs were initiated, creating direct revenues of RMB 118 million (17 million U.S. dollar) has been created.

Yili's spokesperson said, Yili also plans to recruit college graduates from different countries and regions like Indonesia and Thailand, promoting the integration of different cultures as well as the internationalization of itself. Yili would continue improving the talent empowerment project and train more high-quality talents and would deepen its cooperation with ATD to contribute to the global talent development.

Apart from Yili, there are another eight Chinese companies winning the "Excellence in Practice Award" from ATD, including China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd., China Telecom, Midea Group, among others.

