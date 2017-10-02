Chimi Fresco Finest and Taco Tavern Double(TM) Burgers Bring Latin American Flavors to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

The Gourmet Burger Authority's Latest Limited-Time Menu Items Feature New Additions to Red Robin Finest and Tavern Double Lineups

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a fiesta roja at Red Robin starting this fall! Beginning today through December 31, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews' (Red Robin) guests can enjoy all-new, limited-time offerings, including the Latin-inspired Chimi Fresco Finest Burger, the taco-burger mashup Taco Tavern Double™, and the top-shelf Orange Cinn-a-Rita.

"Red Robin is famous for remixing American classics to create innovative menu items that are full of flavor," said Jonathan Muhtar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. "Our talented chefs can make just about anything work well as a burger, even a taco, and with the launch of our new limited-time offerings we bet guests will agree!"

The Chimi Fresco Finest Burger features a half-pound Black Angus beef patty with seared queso fresco, a chimichurri vinaigrette and aioli (made from a blend of olive oil, onions, parsley, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and red peppers), lettuce, tomatoes and house-pickled, red onions on a savory telera bun. It's a Red Robin Finest burger worthy of its designation.

In addition to the Chimi Fresco Finest Burger, the Gourmet Burger Authority™ is introducing the Taco Tavern Double, the restaurant's take on a craveable cross between a taco and burger. The Taco Tavern Double features two fire-grilled beef patties, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, fresh guacamole, zesty salsa and shredded lettuce on a sesame seed bun. The value-focused Tavern Double menu offerings include a variety of burgers and Bottomless Steak Fries® starting at $6.99.

Guests aged 21-and-over can pair their Taco Tavern Double with an Orange Cinn-A-Rita, an exotic twist on the traditional margarita, served on the rocks with 1800® Reposado tequila, Cointreau®, cinnamon, orange juice and candied orange and a cinnamon sugar rim. For a limited-time, Red Robin will add the new sweet and savory Honey Dijon Wings, tender and crunchy all-white chicken breast tossed in honey mustard, drizzled with Dijon vinaigrette and topped with shredded cabbage and carrots, to its appetizer menu. The restaurant will also bring back the classic Oreo® Cookie Magic shake and introduce the Sweet Treats Trio, a sharable platter of signature desserts including Oreo® Crumble Sundae, Doh! Rings™ and Chocolate Fruffles®, to its dessert menu for a limited-time.

For more information about Red Robin's feature holiday menu items or to find the nearest Red Robin restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty™ loyalty rewards program, visit royalty.redrobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails, earning the restaurant a VIBE Vista Award for Best Beer Program in a Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

