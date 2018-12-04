Chick-fil-A Celebrates Army-Navy Rivalry with Pop-Up Restaurant and Military Watch Party

Restaurant will serve active-duty military personnel and their families along with veterans

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A is now an official associate partner of the 119th Army- Navy Game presented by USAA. One of the most storied and iconic rivalries in all of sports will take place on Saturday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field with the broadcast on CBS. The Chick-fil-A partnership includes a pop-up restaurant in Philadelphia that will be part of an experiential watch party for military service men and women. Chick-fil-A will host active duty military, veterans and their families at the private event.

"The partnership and event are an extension of Chick-fil-A's active involvement in college football which includes the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which is part of the College Football Playoff," said Keith Hester, Sports & Entertainment Partnerships at Chick-fil-A. "Chick-fil-A is proud to support and honor the men and women in the military and their families who have served, are serving, and will serve our country."

The Chick-fil-A pop-up restaurant is designed to bring fans of rival football teams together by creating a shared table. Members of the military will attend the event to participate in spirited competition, a shared meal and a watch party. Army and Navy active military and veterans can register to attend the event by RSVP via this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chick-fil-a-army-navy-watch-party-tickets-52313236298

Other activities include a card writing station to show military appreciation, giveaways, food and much more. Chick-fil-A will also be flying in Army and Navy veterans nominated by local franchise Operators located across the country to attend the pre-game ceremonies and the game.

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy was a World War II veteran himself, and the company is proud to count many veterans among the more than 120,000 Operators, Team Members, and staff who represent the brand nationwide. The company plans to continue its commitment to hiring and honoring veterans, recognizing the value in their unique skills and easing the transition to civilian life after service. Recently, Chick-fil-A was named No. 2 on Indeed's list of Top-Rated Workplaces as ranked by military veterans.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A reported over $9 billion in revenue in 2017, which marks 50 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A earned the Chicken Restaurant Brand of the Year honors for the fourth consecutive year in the 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Chick-fil-A also received the top score among fast food brands and one of the top 10 scores overall for customer experience in the 2017 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor. Continuing its founder's legacy of generosity and service, in 2017 the company's philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded $1.23 million to 23 not-for-profit organizations across 13 states through the True Inspiration Awards and almost $9 million in scholarships to restaurant team members nationwide. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

