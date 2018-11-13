Chick-fil-A Announces Nationwide Delivery Service, Partners with DoorDash

Fans will be treated to free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches for customers ordering through DoorDash

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® customers no longer need to leave their homes to enjoy the Original Chicken Sandwich and other favorite menu items. Starting today, the restaurant company is officially offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers to their favorite national and local businesses.

In celebration of the partnership, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches (one per customer in participating cities) from now until Tuesday, November 20, 2018, when placing an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code "CFADELIVERY." The giveaway will be available daily after 10:30 am local time.

"So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal," said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."

Nationwide delivery continues Chick-fil-A's innovative work outside its physical restaurants. So far this year, the company re-launched the Chick-fil-A Mobile App, opened its first delivery-focused locations in Louisville and Nashville (with door-to-door delivery available via DoorDash in Nashville), and is testing Mealtime Kits in Atlanta restaurants.

In an effort to make the brand even more accessible, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will deliver everything on the restaurant's menu right to customers' doors via DoorDash. To maintain both DoorDash's commitment to high-quality service and Chick-fil-A's food quality, deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

Chick-fil-A has been testing delivery with DoorDash since 2017 in select markets. Since the pilot began, both Chick-fil-A and DoorDash have invested in custom-built technology integrations to ensure order accuracy and a smooth delivery experience for customers. Through this partnership, Chick-fil-A will ensure a best-in-class customer experience by integrating DoorDash into its Point of Sale (POS) system. POS integrations allow DoorDash to scale additional Chick-fil-A restaurants at a faster pace while ensuring a better experience for the customer and the restaurant team by integrating with Chick-fil-A's kitchen management system.

Ninety-eight percent of respondents who used DoorDash during the pilot said the food they ordered was consistent with what they expected from Chick-fil-A. The delivery test also revealed:

Ninety percent of DoorDash orders include Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries

Orders peak during dinner and on inclement weather days

Delivery sales are highest for restaurants near hospitals and universities

"Chick-fil-A's standout business momentum is a testament to how they listen to what their customers want," said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. "Customers expect convenience without sacrificing quality, and DoorDash is thrilled to provide that level of service to Chick-fil-A's loyal fan base through door-to-door delivery. We're proud to be a part of their journey and provide new ways for customers to enjoy their favorite Chick-fil-A menu items from anywhere."

To order Chick-fil-A with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com. Find Chick-fil-A in the list of local restaurants and place an order.

Chick-fil-A is also testing delivery in select markets with other partners and franchisees, and offers easy pick-up service and mobile ordering via its Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A reported more than $9 billion in revenue in 2017, which marks 50 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4th out of 100 in 2018. Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named "Best Franchise Brand" in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017. Continuing its founder's legacy of generosity and service, in 2018 Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures initiative awarded $14.65 million in scholarships to restaurant Team Members nationwide. In 2017 the company's philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded $1.23 million to 23 not-for-profit organizations across 13 states through the True Inspiration Awards. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a San Francisco-based technology company passionate about transforming local businesses and dedicated to enabling new ways of working, earning, and living. Today, DoorDash connects customers with their favorite local and national restaurants in more than 1,200 cities across the United States and Canada. By building intelligent, last mile delivery infrastructure for cities, DoorDash aims to connect people with the things they care about—one dash at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chick-fil-a-announces-nationwide-delivery-service-partners-with-doordash-300748780.html

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.