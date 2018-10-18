  1. Home
Chick-fil-A Is Testing a ‘Frosted Key Lime’ Milkshake

Chick-fil-A is the Key lime pie of our eye
Chick-fil-A

The chicken chain just dropped a new test item.

In 2015, Chick-fil-A released its Frosted Lemonade, which combines the classic summery drink with vanilla soft-serve ice cream. In years to follow, the chain would introduce coffee and orange juice frosted beverages. No, another citrusy flavor is entering the limelight, and it’s inspired by one of the best pies of all time: Key lime.

The Best Pie in Every State

Chick-fil-A’s tart and creamy Frosted Key Lime Pie features hand-spun vanilla soft-serve ice cream, lemonade or diet lemonade, and natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of Key, kaffir and Persian limes. It apparently also contains spirulina and turmeric, both of which have proven health benefits.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. As of now, this zesty pie-inspired treat is being tested in Austin only. We get the whole “don’t mess with Texas” thing but, like, please don’t mess this up for the rest of us. If the Frosted Key Lime tastes good, make some noise! If customer feedback is plentiful and positive, this drink will eventually roll out to the rest of us. No pressure!

Frosted Key Lime is available in small and large sizes starting at $3.39. A small has just 340 calories if you order it with regular lemonade or 270 if you get diet lemonade. While we can’t exactly say this drink is healthy, it is impressively low-cal considering the chain’s milkshakes hover around 600 per serving. With that being said, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to an indulgent milkshake — especially when they’re this freaky.

