Chicagoland Drinkers Name Top Spots to Imbibe

Eau Claire Distillery Survey Finds Strong Demand for Craft Spirits and a Preference for Vodka

CHICAGO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's premier farm-to-glass distillery, Eau Claire conducted a survey of Chicagoland imbibers to explore local spirit preferences ahead of the distillery's Chicago launch in late March. According to the survey, vodka was identified as the most preferred spirit choice by Chicago area residents, followed by whiskey rum and gin. The survey results also provided insight into where Chicagoland drinkers' favorite spots to imbibe.

Survey respondents named Three Dots and a Dash as best cocktail bar and honored Bar Louie with the title of best happy hour. According to the survey, Chicago imbibers are most likely to be found at Moody's Pub on a bad weather day and at Roof on theWit (voted best rooftop bar) on a good day. Drinkers with an appetite for more than spirits selected HopLeaf as the bar with the best food.

Of those surveyed, 87 percent said they drink cocktails 43 percent of respondents prefer craft spirits over spirits from major distilleries. The study also indicates that Chicagoland residents pay attention to alcohol brands, as 57 percent of respondents expressed that they ask for specific brands when ordering drinks in bars and restaurants. Furthermore, if craft spirits were available in bars and restaurants, 67 percent of respondents said they would prefer them over other brands. This places craft spirits ahead in competition with major liquor brands.

Respondents were also asked which factor most influences their decision to try new alcohol products. They were given the following options: bottle label/packaging, advertisements, beverage reviews, public tastings or friends and family. Public tastings at restaurants, bars or liquor stores was the biggest influencer as cited by 35 percent of respondents, closely followed by recommendations from friends and family. In regards to cocktail preference, 48 percent of respondents preferred classic cocktails and 41 percent showed a preference for new and creative ones, while only 11 percent preferred seasonal cocktails.

Chicago bars and restaurants may benefit from placing more craft spirits on the menu as most survey respondents, 76 percent, said they would drink more craft spirits if available to them. Furthermore, 64 percent of respondents said they would be willing to pay more for craft spirits. Expanding craft spirit menus could mean increased revenue for restaurants, liquor stores, bars and craft distilleries alike as 67 percent of respondents said they would ask for and prefer craft spirits in drinks ordered at restaurants or bars, if they were available.

"With our Chicago launch just around the corner, we were delighted to see the growing demand for craft spirits within the area," said Eau Claire Distillery Founder David Farran. "This month, we look forward to bringing our award-winning spirits to distinguished Chicago imbibers looking for a true farm-to-glass experience."

Other findings include:

73 percent of respondents indicated they already know where to purchase craft spirits

Only 17 percent of respondents said that label art or bottle design does not influence their alcohol purchases at all

Best bar for single people: Slippery Slope

Most underrated bar: Logan Arcade

Best bar for live music: The Hideout

Best new restaurant in 2017: Bonci Pizzeria

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to hand-crafted, artisanal and fine sipping spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta's original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, not far from Calgary. Born out of the founder's quest to honour Alberta's riches of the land and set the bar for Canada's most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery's award-winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour. Find out more at eauclairedistillery.com.

*Eau Claire Distillery surveyed over 300 individuals over the age of 21 in the Greater Chicago Area

