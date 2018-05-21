Chicago Teamsters Strike Against American Bottling Co. To Begin Tomorrow

CHICAGO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 is ready to begin an unfair labor practice strike against the American Bottling Company tomorrow at 3:00 a.m. in advance of one of the busiest holidays for the soda industry giant.

Local 727 represents approximately 150 delivery drivers who are employed by the American Bottling Company, a subsidiary of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS). The Union and its bargaining committee worked tirelessly in an attempt to reach a fair contract with management, meeting 14 times since March 2018. Throughout negotiations, members of Dr. Pepper management committed unfair labor practices. As a result, six separate unfair labor practice charges have been filed by Local 727 against the American Bottling Company and are currently pending with the National Labor Relations Board.

After a detailed discussion of the company's unlawful conduct, Local 727 members authorized a strike to protest the company's unfair labor practices. The Union and its membership are ready and the unfair labor practice strike will begin Tuesday at 3:00 a.m.

"Dr. Pepper has threatened and intimidated our members in complete disregard for Federal Labor Law," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "Such action is reprehensible and uncalled for and this Local will not stand for it. Memorial Day is one of the busiest holidays for Dr. Pepper, and it is one that our members have broken their backs to fulfill. Dr. Pepper clearly must not appreciate the hard work performed by our members during this busy time," added Coli.

Local 727 represented drivers are based out of the company's Northlake and Harvey, Illinois facilities. Local 727 also represents over 300 production and warehouse Dr. Pepper employees who are covered by a separate collective bargaining agreement which is still in effect.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

PRESS AVAILABILITY at Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, 401 N. Railroad Ave. in Northlake.

