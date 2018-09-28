Chicago High School Students Win Extreme Gym Makeover From Optimum Nutrition And Bodybuilding.com's Lift Life Foundation

Global sports nutrition leader co-funds renovation of fitness center at Michele Clark High School on Chicago's west side

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at Michele Clark High School in Chicago today celebrated the reveal and opening of their school's new weight room – a new state-of-the-art fitness center co-funded and created by sports nutrition leader Optimum Nutrition and Bodybuilding.com's non-profit Lift Life Foundation. ON and Lift Life selected Michele Clark High School for the honor in December, based on its compelling video application featuring students and staff at the school.

The high school dedicated and named the new fitness center in honor of Carolyn Brown, a Chicago Police officer who served onsite at the school and coached several school teams. Officer Brown, who taught the students sports and fitness as a path toward a healthy life, passed away from illness before the new fitness center was completed.

"Officer Brown was a big part of the overall health and fitness of mind and body that we teach our students here at Michele Clark. She focused many of our students on team sports to keep them out of trouble and to stay on the path to success. This fitness center would mean a lot to her," said Michele Clark High School principal Charles Anderson.

The new Officer Carolyn Brown Fitness Center at Michele Clark High School now features state of the art Olympic lifting platforms embedded in new flooring, a brand new multi-functional lifting station, new dumb bells, as well as a leg press, cable crossover, chest press and other equipment to help teach proper form. The facility also features a new cardio area equipped with three treadmills, two bikes, an elliptical and a rowing machine. The space was renovated from floor to ceiling including a new stereo system, custom graphics, new paint, ceilings and mirrors.

"A modern fitness facility with advanced equipment can make a big difference in motivating, engaging and encouraging students," said Trevin Morton, senior brand manager for ON. "Beyond the physical health benefits, we believe that exercise can help manage stress, boost confidence and encourage goal-setting. ON was moved by the positive attitude and commitment of Michele Clark's students and staff and we are thrilled to play a role in their future success."

A part of Chicago Public Schools, Michele Clark High School is in a neighborhood that has struggled with crime and challenging economic conditions. The school achieved a 100% graduation rate last year.1

Officer Brown's family attended the grand opening ceremony of the gym, which featured a countdown, celebration and reveal of the renovated space. Team ON sponsored athletes, including fitness cover model and Marine veteran Kelechi Opara and fitness competitor Sean Royer along with Bodybuilding.com athlete Lawrence Ballenger demonstrated how to use the new equipment.

"Fitness and athletics plays a major role in our school culture, and this state-of-the-art facility will benefit the entire student body and staff. We're grateful for the support of Optimum Nutrition and Lift Life in providing our students such an amazing fitness center," Said Anderson.

"Principal Anderson and his staff are doing an excellent job shaping the minds of students at Michele Clark," said Dylan Cooper, "Along with Optimum Nutrition, we're proud to play a role in building healthy bodies as well."

About Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON is the only sports nutrition company to manufacture items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 130 countries around the world.

About Bodybuilding.com's Lift Life Foundation

Bodybuilding.com's Lift Life Foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves students at underfunded high schools across the United States by completely transforming their old, dilapidated and unsafe weight rooms into state-of-the-art facilities with brand-new equipment.

The organization's mission is to give underprivileged students access to the tools they need to improve their fitness levels, boost their self-worth, and to become the best versions of themselves — both physically and mentally — through exercise.

