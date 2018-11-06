Cheribundi Expands ESPN Sponsorship of 14 Additional College Bowl Games and NCAA Classics

GENEVA, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheribundi Inc., is not only the leading producer of tart cherry juice products, it's the top drink choice of elite athletes including New England Patriots Jason and Devin McCourty, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, and the CrossFit World Champion Team Mayhem Freedom. Building on this momentum of success, Cheribundi is extending their sponsorship with ESPN by adding seven College Football Bowl Games and six NCAA early-season college basketball events to their sponsorship roster this year.

College Football Bowl Games:

Early-Season College Basketball Events

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl

State Farm Champions Classic

Birmingham Bowl

Charleston Classic

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Myrtle Beach Invitational

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

DXL Frisco Bowl

NIT Season Tip-Off

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Wooden Legacy

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Jimmy V Classic Presented by Corona

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl

"We're excited to further our involvement with ESPN by adding additional College Football Bowl Games and NCAA Basketball Tip-off Classics to our sponsorship this season," says Cheribundi CEO Steve Pear. "Expanding this collegiate sponsorship is a natural extension as we continue to increase our partnerships in the sports community, including the 240 college and professional sports teams that drink Cheribundi as part of their training regimen."

Building relationships and sharing the natural benefits of tart cherries have been key to Cheribundi's tremendous success in the sports world and accelerating brand awareness. This is the second year that Cheribundi will be the proud sponsor of the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl which has extra significance because of the special connection they've made with ESPN, the Chamber of Boca Raton and the surrounding community.

Pete Derzis, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ESPN shares, "Cheribundi is a great fit for athletes across all college sports. We're excited to broaden our relationship with Cheribundi and support them in their involvement in the ESPN owned and operated football and basketball events they are activating this season."

The 2017 Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl was viewed by over 1.4 million people on television last year. Cheribundi is thrilled to be sponsoring these 14 additional games with an expected live attendance of over 240,000 and millions of additional viewers on TV.

About Cheribundi

Founded in 2004, Cheribundi produces one of the most powerful tart cherry juices in the United States. Cheribundi tart cherry juices are all natural, not from concentrate, and are crafted through a one-of-a-kind juicing process, developed by scientists at Cornell University that delivers the highest antioxidant strength of any super fruit juice. Known for delivering benefits like boosting immunity, improving sleep, reducing muscle soreness and helping muscles recover faster, Cheribundi tart cherry juices are also one of the best tasting on the market.

Because of its effectiveness, Cheribundi has a unique connection to the athletic world. 240 collegiate and professional sports teams, plus thousands of elite and amateur athletes, drink Cheribundi as part of their daily training routines.

Cheribundi tart cherry juice products are available in grocery, natural, mass, club and drug stores nationwide, as well as online. For more information about Cheribundi, please visit their website: www.cheribundi.com.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a large portfolio of 31 collegiate sporting events worldwide. The roster includes three Labor Day weekend college football games; FCS opening-weekend game; 14 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 375-plus hours of live programming, reaches almost 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boca Raton, Boise, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Montgomery and St. Petersburg, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.ESPN

Events also manages the Big 12 Corporate Partner Program.

Collegiate Football

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (Houston); AdvoCare Texas Kickoff (Houston); Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl (Atlanta); Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.); Birmingham Bowl (Alabama); Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (Florida); Camping World Kickoff (Orlando, Fla.); Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise); DXL Frisco Bowl (Texas); Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.); Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu); Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Dallas-Fort Worth); Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl (Nassau); MEAC/SWAC Challenge (Atlanta); Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (Nevada); New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque); Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.); SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas-Fort Worth); The Home Depot College Football Awards (Atlanta)

Collegiate Basketball

AdvoCare Invitational (Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.); Armed Forces Classic (Fort Bliss, Texas); Charleston Classic (South Carolina); College Basketball Awards Presented by Wendy's (Los Angeles); Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic (Honolulu); Jimmy V Men's Classic presented by Corona (New York City); Jimmy V Women's Classic Presented by Corona (South Bend, Ind.); Myrtle Beach Invitational (Conway, S.C.); NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn, N.Y.); State Farm Champions Classic (Indianapolis) and Wooden Legacy (Fullerton, Calif.)

Collegiate Softball

St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational (Clearwater, Fla.)

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

