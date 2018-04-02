Chef Josie Smith-Malave Signed as National Brand Ambassador for Live Proud Vodka

Four-time 'Top Chef' participant partners with premium vodka brand to drive human and civil rights awareness

CARMEL, Ind., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Proud Spirits, producers of Live Proud Vodka, are pleased to announce a partnership with restaurateur Chef Josie Smith-Malave, who appeared on four seasons of Emmy Award-winning Bravo TV series "Top Chef." Based in South Florida, Chef Josie has taken on the position of National Brand Ambassador for the company, effective immediately.

"I'm so excited by the partnership with Live Proud! Not only do they have a spectacular product, but this relationship allows me to work with a business that consciously puts its money where its mouth is and really gives back," said Smith-Malave.

Live Proud Spirits launched their flagship brand Live Proud Vodka, a six-time distilled corn vodka crafted in the USA, at the end of 2017. The company supports human and civil rights charities by donating $1 of every bottle sold to nationally recognized charities such as the American Civil Liberties Union and OnePulse Foundation. Live Proud Vodka retails for $25 and is currently sold in Florida, New Jersey, New York and its home state of Indiana.

Chef Josie continued, "The money that goes to support these charities is vital, and as a member of the LGBTQ community and the daughter of immigrants, the message behind the brand is so much bigger than that. It's about everyone being who they are and making the conscious choice to live proud."

Chef Josie's role with Live Proud as National Brand Ambassador will be to build affinity and generate awareness for the brand and its causes through digital and traditional media channels, and special events. Chef Smith-Malave currently owns and operates Bubbles + Pearls, a champagne and oyster bar in Wilton Manors, Florida.

Beth Hohlier, CEO & founder of Live Proud Spirits, said, "We couldn't have found a better person to represent us. Chef Josie's positivity, energy and dedication are just unparalleled. She's an amazingly passionate person and that comes through in everything she does."

"As an LGBT-owned business at this time in American history, I think it's really important to emphasize that our message is one of acceptance and inclusion," Ms. Hohlier continued. "We need to remind ourselves daily that the things that bind us are stronger than the things that divide us, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion or political affiliation."

"It's not our differences separating us," added Chef Josie, "it's forgetting we are all connected to each other; forgetting that we are all humans."

Live Proud Spirits

Live Proud Spirits Inc. is a producer of premium spirits brands founded in 2017. The company's mission is to promote human and civil rights in the United States of America through a lifestyle brand focused on community, unity and the inclusion of all people. Live Proud stands for strength and power exhibited by standing united, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry or age. Live Proud stands for giving to those who help to protect and support your rights. Stand United. Live Proud. Drink Responsibly.

www.liveproud.com

Chef Josie Smith-Malave

Josie Smith-Malave, is a conscious celebrity chef and restaurateur. This bohemian chef and stand-out competitor appeared on four seasons of Bravo TV's "Top Chef." The Sun Sentinel named her "Best Chef in South Florida 2017." Chef Josie honed her culinary talents working in New York City under renowned chefs Wylie Dufresne, Jean-Georges Vongrichten, Caroline Fidanza, Dan Silverman and Walter Hinds followed by a San Francisco residence where her popular Global Soul Corner™ thrilled the discriminating urban diners. She is now proud owner of Bubbles + Pearls, a champagne & oyster bar in the thriving Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Wilton Manors. A major component to Chef Josie's "eat well, live happy" philosophy is viewing life as a contribution. She is devoted to empowering kids, ending hunger and strengthening communities. Her vehicles are creativity, food and music, which all contribute to her assertion that "FOOD CONNECTS US ALL."

