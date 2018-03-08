Cheetos Launches "Cheetos Vision" App At SXSW 2018

AI-Powered Camera App Sees the World Through a Cheetos Lens

PLANO, Texas, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetos, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is inviting fans to see the world in a whole new light – a dangerously cheesy one – thanks to the new "Cheetos Vision" app launching today at SXSW 2018. Available on the App Store, Cheetos Vision is an artificial intelligence-powered camera that turns everything you see into Cheetos.

Cheetos Vision allows users to transform everything they see into unbelievable Cheetos-inspired creations. Users can then share their signature Cheetos images and videos directly on social media. Fans can even use Cheetos Vision to transform their profile photos into dangerously cheesy Cheetos creations.

"The Cheetos brand is always on the cutting edge of playful fun, so it's only natural we would leverage AI to help fans see the world through a Cheetos lens," said Rachel Ferdinando, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We're excited to launch Cheetos Vision alongside so many other disruptive technologies at SXSW."

The Cheetos Vision launch includes ads geo-targeting attendees at SXSW 2018. For more information, visit www.Cheetos.com.

