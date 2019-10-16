Check Out Tripleseat's Favorite Breweries Across the U.S. This October

As Oktoberfest comes to a close and football season ramps up, hospitality experts share their go-to breweries to 'Prost!'



CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for hotels, restaurants, and unique venues, shares a beer-lovers guide to popular breweries across the United States, with their favorite breweries to enjoy a cold one in Boston, Denver, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

For those who were not able to head to Oktoberfest or haven't had the chance to attend their football team's stadium, the experts behind the award-winning hospitality software platform Tripleseat list their favorite breweries scattered across the country.

BOSTON

Beat Brew Hall : Brought to you by the innovative team behind The Beehive, this space is unique and versatile, making it just as perfect for holiday parties, business functions, social events and weddings, as it is for semi-casual gatherings.

: Brought to you by the innovative team behind The Beehive, this space is unique and versatile, making it just as perfect for holiday parties, business functions, social events and weddings, as it is for semi-casual gatherings. Lucky Strike Social & Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co. : Located behind historic Fenway Park , this multi-level entertainment complex features 33 pool tables, 22 bowling lanes, seven private event spaces, and multiple private bars throughout, creates a captivating ambiance for any special event.

DENVER

Blue Moon Brewing Company- RiNo District : A fan-favorite for meetings of any size, Blue Moon Brewing Company has created a memorable atmosphere in their private event space, found in the middle of its brewery surrounded by their pilot system and fermentation tanks.

: A fan-favorite for meetings of any size, Blue Moon Brewing Company has created a memorable atmosphere in their private event space, found in the middle of its brewery surrounded by their pilot system and fermentation tanks. Wynkoop Brewing Company : This brewery is known for innovative, bold brewers who put just about anything in their beer, including Rocky Mountain oysters, gummy bears, and green chiles.

SAN FRANCISCO

Southern Pacific Brewing : Upstairs from the main bar and dining area, this lofted and airy atmosphere offers exclusive private dining with its own designated bar and staff, accommodating 48 to 70, pending the event.

: Upstairs from the main bar and dining area, this lofted and airy atmosphere offers exclusive private dining with its own designated bar and staff, accommodating 48 to 70, pending the event. ThirstyBear Brewing Company : The first organic brewery in San Francisco , the ThirstyBear hosts all types of events from meetings, cocktail receptions and corporate dinners to birthday parties and rehearsal dinners

WASHINGTON, D.C.

District ChopHouse & Brewery : This brewery brings a comfortable throw-back nostalgia coupled with a current menu, generous portions, and an approachable, upscale and contemporary style. Ideal for cocktail receptions, business dinners, luncheons, fundraisers, wedding events, and more!

: This brewery brings a comfortable throw-back nostalgia coupled with a current menu, generous portions, and an approachable, upscale and contemporary style. Ideal for cocktail receptions, business dinners, luncheons, fundraisers, wedding events, and more! Capitol City Brewing Company : Washington, D.C.'s first brewpub since prohibition, Capitol City Brewing Co. opened its doors in 1992. Their mission is to bring the fine craft of brewing to every person who lives and visits their region, as well as treating them to a wonderful meal and a great experience.

"Whether you are a weekend bruncher, a craft beer drinker, or even a wine aficionado, you won't be disappointed with our recommendations," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "If you're looking for a place to meet with friends, host a company dinner or spot to enjoy a drink with other sports fans, our team of hospitality experts know a thing or two about where you should go for a refreshing craft beer, or a meal that will leave you wanting more, and experience you won't forget."

For additional brewery recommendations, please visit venues.tripleseat.com/venues .

