'Chasing Whiskey' Documentary Brings the Untold Story of Jack Daniel's to Cinema Audiences Nationwide - May 11 Only

Journey Across the Globe With Director Greg Olliver, Country Music Legend Eric Church and Singer-Songwriter Shooter Jennings To Discover the Heart and History of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new documentary "Chasing Whiskey – The Untold Story of Jack Daniel's" premieres in movie theaters across the country as a one-night event on May 11. More than a simple narrative of the origins and impact of Jack Daniel's, the documentary joins Tim Matheson, Shooter Jennings, Eric Church, John Grisham, Tina Sinatra and more, on a 57,000 mile journey across five countries and 17 time zones that is equal parts thought provoking, insightful, moving and hilarious.

Tickets for "Chasing Whiskey" can be purchased starting Friday, February 21, at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Movie City Films, in association with Evolve Studios, present "Chasing Whiskey" in more than 850 U.S. movie theaters on Monday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available February 21 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Our filmmaking journey proved that Jack Daniel's is easily the most iconic whiskey brand in the world. No matter where we went - from Tennessee to Japan to Cuba to the outback of Australia - and even Scotland - we always found someone who had a compelling, personal story to tell about Jack. It's become part of popular culture everywhere," said director Greg Olliver. "With unprecedented access that was given to us by Jack Daniel's, we uncovered surprising stories that began even before Jack started making his own whiskey. We're proud to present this insightful, whiskey-soaked adventure that tells the story of Jack that's been 150+ years in the making."

From the small town of Lynchburg, Tennessee, where every drop of Jack Daniel's is made, to the outback of Australia, from Beverly Hills to the streets of Havana, Cuba, "Chasing Whiskey" documents a cultural exploration into why a world of people identifies with a distinctly American brand. Through it all, Jack Daniel's serves as the compass on a journey that offers a unique glimpse into humanity, shared values and differing views, dreams and delusions.

"We are always eager to partner with new content providers to offer premium experiences on the big screen," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This event gives fans across the country, from large cities to small towns, a chance to explore the history of Jack Daniel's with some of their favorite actors and artists to learn how millions of people around the world from different backgrounds and cultures became a part of this iconic brand."

View the trailer at: https://youtu.be/TeyGLFqwLpg

About Fathom Events

