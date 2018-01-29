Charitable Brewing Company, FINNEGANS, Uses AR Technology to Create A First-Of-Its-Kind Big Game Ad For A Good Cause

Martin Williams & Pixel Farm Team Up to Crash Television's Biggest Day

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of the latest AR technology, Minneapolis-based FINNEGANS found a way to beat the system and put a commercial on television sets in living rooms across the country – for free – during the big game.

Debuting on February 4, viewers can watch the commercial simply by downloading the FINNEGANS Big Game TV Takeover app and pointing their phone or tablet at any television screen. In addition to watching the spot, users will also get free virtual beer and have the opportunity to interact with the app, before, during and after the game. The FINNEGANS TV Takeover app is now available for download via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

"We don't advertise in the traditional sense because our profits are used to feed local families in need, so we often create novel ways to reach people," said Jacquie Berglund, founder and CEO of FINNEGANS. "Through this app, we're excited to bring national attention to a Minneapolis-based effort to fill food shelves with local produce."

By using augmented reality technology to recognize the universal shape of a flat screen TV, FINNEGANS will take over virtually any television in America during the game. Because this has never been done before, it required developing an iteration of the latest AR technology. Martin Williams partnered with Minneapolis-based Pixel Farm to bring the idea to life to create the FINNEGANS Big Game TV Takeover AR app.

The spot opens with a roaring fire and an armchair, where Tom, the commercial's Minnesotan leading man, introduces FINNEGANS and its goal to have a big game spot. The camera then pans to a variety of local characters who extol the virtues of FINNEGANS and the company's barstool philanthropy. At the end of the video, viewers are able to interact with Tom through the magic of AR, all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

"When you know your media budget is the smallest number allowable by math, it creates a unique challenge that forces you to rethink what's possible," said Steve Casey, executive creative director at Martin Williams. "Since the big game is being played in Minnesota this year, we wanted to do something big for FINNEGANS, and we're excited to highlight their mission nationwide."

The commercial demonstrates how a beer company without deep pockets – but with a fully intact sense of humor and tech savvy partners – can still share their philanthropic message with a large audience. Instead of big name celebrities, the spot features actual and slightly awkward Minnesotans as FINNEGANS spokespersons.

For more information on FINNEGANS and its mission to turn beer into food, visit https://finnegans.org/. For more information about Martin Williams Advertising, visit https://www.martinwilliams.com/. For more information about Pixel Farm, visit http://www.pixelfarm.com.

Media contact:

Meghan Cook

612-342-9785

meghan.cook@creativepr.com

SOURCE FINNEGANS