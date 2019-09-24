Champagne Laurent-Perrier Launches Latest Prestige Cuvée Grand Siècle Iterations and New Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature Cuvée

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Laurent-Perrier is excited to launch the latest iterations of their prestige cuvée Grand Siècle Grande Cuvée MV and an entirely new cuvée, Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV. Now available in the US, the cuvées showcase the House's pioneering spirit, respect for tradition and love for nature.

The House first introduced Grand Siècle 60 years ago taking the art of assemblage to its utmost limits. With it, Laurent-Perrier broke the convention that a prestige cuvée had to be a vintage, instead blending three to create the perfect year. Grand Siècle is always 55% Chardonnay and 45% Pinot Noir with grapes sourced from the finest grand crus. The years selected all offer excellent quality, but each brings a complementary expression to the blend: one for finesse, one for freshness and one for structure.

The cuvée takes its name, which means Great Century, from the illustrious period of French history during the reign of the Sun King, Louis XIV. At that time, art de vivre reached its pinnacle and French gastronomy and the art of dining was born, ushering in the concept of vins de terroir and the first effervescent wines from Champagne. Grand Siècle's elegant bottle was inspired by the work of early 17th century master glassmakers.

For the first time in its history, Laurent-Perrier identifies the vintages comprising the cuvée with an iteration number on the neck of the bottle—it can then be matched on GrandSiecle.com. The below iterations are the recent releases:

- Grand Siècle No 24, 750ml, $149.99: 2007, 2006, 2004 vintages; 11 years cellar aging before disgorgement

- Grand Siècle No 22, magnum, $400: 2004, 2002, 1999 vintages; 13 years cellar aging before disgorgement

The Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, $89.99, is Laurent-Perrier's first new cuvée in over 30 years and is now available in limited quantity in the US. The cuvée is the culmination of the House's procurement of vineyards in grand and premier cru villages, in the Côtes des Blancs and Montagne de Reims, over the past 15 years coupled with their deep knowledge and expertise of zero-dosage and Chardonnay vinification.

Laurent-Perrier first produced a zero-dosage champagne—the Grand Vin sans Sucre—in the 19th century. The House resurrected this style and created the official category with the introduction of its Ultra Brut in 1981. Additionally, the House led the region in transitioning to stainless steel tanks in the 1950s, driven by a desire to have a House style defined by Chardonnay.

This 100% Chardonnay cuvée has zero dosage and six years of cellar aging as of disgorgement. The Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature combines powerful fruit with a delicate acid structure. It shares its bottle shape with the iconic Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, which is 100% Pinot Noir—both are signatures of the House.

About Champagne Laurent-Perrier:

Champagne Laurent-Perrier, established in 1812 and now the largest female and family-owned House, has a long tradition of cutting edge innovation in the region and can be credited with many of the ideas that have defined Champagne production. The House focuses solely on champagne and has created a style recognized for its freshness and finesse. Laurent-Perrier's champagnes are made exclusively from vineyards with High Environmental Value (HVE) certification. They are the 8th, in the US, and 5th, internationally, largest Champagne brand.

