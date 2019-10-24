Fast-Growing Global Brand Selected as Official Champagne of the Iconic World Championship Horse Racing Competition



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As horse racing fans from across the globe gather at California's Santa Anita Park November 1-2 for the 36th running of the Breeders' Cup World Championship, fast-growing BEAU JOIE Champagne will proudly be part of the celebration.

Las Vegas-based Toast Spirits LLC, owner of BEAU JOIE Champagne (a.ka. "BEAU,") has announced a new partnership with the Breeders' Cup, the two-day, 14-race event that brings together top horses and jockeys from over 16 countries competing for more than $30 million in purses and awards. BEAU JOIE Champagne will be served throughout Santa Anita Park during race weekend, featured at Breeders' Cup events, and prominently available at local bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers in the area.

"The Breeders' Cup is one of the top competitions in thoroughbred racing, and where there's a thrilling celebration taking place, it's only fitting that BEAU JOIE be part of that experience!" said Jon Deitelbaum, President and CEO of Toast Spirits. "We're honored that BEAU will be the champagne of choice during this very prestigious international event."

Added Brandis Deitelbaum, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Toast Spirits, "Thoroughbred horse racing has always been known as the 'Sport of Kings,' and BEAU JOIE Champagne was inspired by knights and royalty – it's truly a perfect alignment."

BEAU JOIE fans can follow the brand at @beaujoiechampagne on Facebook and Instagram, and @beau_Joie on Twitter. For additional information, please visit us at www.beaujoiechampagne.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champagne-beau-joie-celebrates-the-sport-of-thoroughbred-racing-with-2019-breeders-cup-partnership-300944633.html

SOURCE Champagne BEAU JOIE