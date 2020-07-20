CG Roxane Spotlights Sustainability Initiatives, Investment in rPET and Water Obsessed Employees with Integrated Campaign

Maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® shares Simple ... but not easyTM stories in its first 360° integrated marketing campaign in 30-year history

NOVATO, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Roxane LLC, the privately held, family-owned and operated maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, today announced the brand's first 360° integrated campaign. The campaign tells the "Simple…but not easy" stories of the water obsessed people behind the number one nationally distributed bottled spring water brand in the United States.

The campaign comes on the heels of the recent opening of the company's new recycled PET processing plant in San Bernardino, Calif., which is the first of its kind to be opened by a U.S. beverage company. While all Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® products are 100% recyclable, the new plant has allowed the company to uphold its commitment to produce bottles using a minimum of 50% rPET at its West Coast plants, with the goal of using 100% rPET nationwide in the near future. CG Roxane's initial investment in the rPET facility has also allowed the company not only to reduce waste and overall carbon emissions, but prove its commitment to sustainable stewardship.

"CG Roxane is committed to addressing the plastic problem and we saw the value of rPET as one of several steps towards a solution," said Kemi Oba, CG Roxane Quality Control Manager. "Opening its own rPET facility ensures that we can achieve our sustainability goals - this plant has the capability producing 35 million pounds of rPET per year, which is nearly a billion plastic water bottles."

As CG Roxane works to push the bottled water industry forward, the company's "Simple...but not easy" campaign brings to life its founding principles, as well as the people responsible for CG Roxane's role in the category. The residents of the communities where Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is sourced are well familiar with the company's commitment to community, environmental stewardship and innovative practices.

"At CG Roxane we are water obsessed -- committed to only using 100% natural spring water, supporting our communities, celebrating our employees, and protecting natural spring sources, even when it's not easy," said Shawn Fitzpatrick, CG Roxane Vice President of Marketing. "When developing the framework for this campaign, we felt it was essential to tell the stories of the people and processes behind Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®."

Highlighting the company's founding principles, the new campaign consists of a series of animated short films ranging in length from 30 to 60 seconds. Each short spotlights real-life employees and charitable partners, who affirm its commitments to bottling directly at the natural spring source, nature conservation and ongoing sustainability efforts -- bringing seemingly simple concepts to life. Shorts include:

"Meet Lionel" which features Lionel Ferchaud, CG Roxane VP of Manufacturing, who demonstrates the importance of bottling directly at its Mount Shasta source in Weed, Calif., one of seven Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® natural spring sources across the country.

"Meet Kemi" which features Kemi Oba, CG Roxane Quality Control Manager, who explains the process of turning millions of pounds of recycled plastic into environmentally-friendly water bottles made with rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate).

"Meet the American Forests Organization" which celebrates CG Roxane's partnership with the American Forests, who CG Roxane has partnered with to help plant over 900,000 trees since 2001.

The "Simple…but not easy" stories will air during popular cable shows and local news broadcasts in key markets on the West Coast through the summer. Additionally, the shorts will be leveraged across advanced and connected devices, digital, search, social and owned channels. CG Roxane will also engage users with immersive 3D audio on Spotify.

To learn more about CG Roxane, the "Simple…but not easy" campaign and the company's sustainability platform and products, please visit crystalgeyserplease.com or follow CG Roxane on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About CG Roxane LLC

CG Roxane LLC is a privately held, family-owned and operated enterprise and bottled water company. Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® the number one nationally distributed bottled spring water in the United States is a product of CG Roxane. Established in 1990, our founding principle was to bottle spring water at its source. It is exactly the same today, and it's what separates us from every other U.S. bottled water company. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, 1990 to 2020, CG Roxane has been an environmental steward since it began operation. For more information, visit crystalgeyserplease.com or follow CG Roxane on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

