Century Grand is the first Arizona concept to secure a seat as a Top Four Finalist at Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's Spirited Awards ®

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Grand, Barter & Shakes' Prohibition-Era and Locomotive-inspired Concept, is Announced as a Top Four National Finalist at Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards for "Best New American Cocktail Bar"

Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality's newest concept, Century Grand, has been announced as a Top Four Finalist by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's 14th Annual Spirited Awards. The Spirited Awards, founded in 2007, recognizes establishments, professionals, writers, publications, and products across the global spirits community for their achievements and contributions. The Best New American Bar nomination "recognizes a recently opened cocktail bar that made an immediate impact on cocktail culture and set new high standards for the industry." This award is open to establishments opening in the past year and considers such variables as creativity, décor, service, and execution of drinks.

Opened in October 2019, Century Grand offers an immersive, cocktail-centric experience inspired by the transcontinental railroad, U.S. history, the 18th Amendment prohibiting the production and sale of alcohol, and art-deco. Like previous Barter & Shake concepts, Century Grand's space and décor are inspired by historical people or moments. Guests experience a fictional historical narrative through cocktail menus and the immersive environment, which includes a 90-minute "ride" through the Rocky Mountains on a luxury turn-of-the-century replica Pullman train car.

Barter & Shake co-founder and Director of Bars, Jason Asher, explains, "We are in some seriously good company. But I do believe we, as a community, deserve this." He continues, "There are many great bars in Phoenix, and it has taken a lot of work to get here. We are happy to receive this national recognition of the work we've been doing for the past decade." This is the first time since the inception of the awards that an Arizona establishment has made the Top Four Finalists. Previously, Phoenix cocktail bars Bitter & Twisted, Little Rituals, and Barter & Shake's UnderTow have made a list of Top 10 National Nominee in various categories. In 2010, Jade Bar at The Sanctuary Resort had also received an "Honorable Mention" during Asher's tenure.

Rich Furnari, Asher's partner, expresses, "I'm so proud of every one of our staff members. They're what make Century Grand so special. This nomination acknowledges all of our combined efforts. We can create the concept, space, and the cocktails, but the level of care and commitment to hospitality by our staff is what brings our venues to life. We are a world-class establishment and are beyond excited to have the opportunity to bring this accolade home."

For the first time in the history of The Spirited Awards, the ceremony will be held in an entirely digital format. The winners will be announced in two phases beginning on September 21 and broadcasting on September 24. The Raise a Glass: 2020 Spirited Awards Preshow will be hosted on September 24 at 3 pm CST, and the awards presentation will begin at 4 pm CST. For more information, visit www.talesofthecocktail.org.

Century Grand is located in Phoenix, Arizona, on East Indian School Road and 36th Street. It is currently closed due to COVID-19, pending local government guidance and approval to re-open and begin accepting reservations. For more information, please visit https://centurygrandphx.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Barter & Shake

Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality is a beverage ownership and management group with a simple objective: to push the guest hospitality experience boundaries through world-class, cocktail-dominant beverage programs within a captivating and imaginative environment. With a commitment to procuring exceptional products, Barter & Shake focuses on flavors, curating obscure and creative ingredients, generous hospitality, and the unparalleled, immersive guest experience. Barter & Shake aspires to be a pillar in its local community and within world-renowned beverage concepts. Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality concepts include various multi-award-winning cocktail-centric bars located in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit https://bartershake.com. For media inquiries, contact media@bartershake.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

