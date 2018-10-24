Central PA Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival to Feature World-Class Spirits, Special Tastings

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pennsylvania's third annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum, 161 Museum Dr., Hershey. A VIP session featuring a renowned, seventh-generation distiller will take place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, an hour before the Grand Tasting.

The event will feature more than 200 premium distilled spirits from world-renowned brands, as well as highly rated, reserve, and small batch products for sampling. The tasting list will feature whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, tequila, rum, gin, cordials, and hand-crafted cocktails.

The special VIP event, from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM, will feature Limestone Branch Distillery's Steve Beam, of the legendary Beam lineage. VIP ticketholders will have the opportunity to sample and purchase bourbon whiskies from the exclusive VIP tasting. VIP tickets are $165 and include admission to the grand tasting.

Many of the spirits offered for tasting will be available for purchase at the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store. Food will also be available so attendees may enjoy responsibly. All attendees, including designated drivers, must be at least 21 years old and provide valid identification at the event entrance.

Tickets to the Grand Tasting from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM are $100 and include a tasting glass and event parking; designated driver tickets are $30 each and do not include the glass. A portion of all proceeds will benefit MidPenn Legal Services, a United Way-associated 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides civil legal aid to families and individuals living at or below poverty level who face serious hardships in the areas of family law and custody, domestic violence, elder law, and more.

For more information, visit www.PAWhiskeyFest.com.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

