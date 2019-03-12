Cenote(TM) Tequila Debuts Cristalino Expression in the U.S.

Building on the success of the brand's first year, Stoli Group expands the "tequila with a soul" into the ultra-premium category



NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cenote™ Tequila announced the introduction of its first ever ultra-premium expression, Cristalino. The crystal-clear tequila comes from the finest American Oak casks that previously aged the Añejo spirit for more than a year. The spirit is then slowly passed through an activated carbon filtration to meticulously extract the amber hue imparted by the wood barrel, while not sacrificing the beautiful aromas of the aged spirit. The final product is a mellow, matured Añejo tequila, brilliant in clarity, earning the title, "Cristalino."

"I discovered after the filtration, the aging process can still capture the delicate notes from our Cenote Añejo," said Master Distiller, Arturo Fuentes. "Our Cristalino offers a subtle balance of cooked agave and sweet vanilla from the American Oak bourbon barrels. It's unlike any Cristalino I've ever tasted before."

Lauren Ryan Kiyak, Vice President for Prestige Brands, Stoli Group USA added, "As the agave category continues to grow in the U.S., the Cristalino tequila sector is fairly new and ripe for entry. This segment is very popular in Mexico but has only recently impacted the U.S. market. While there is a level of loyalty, spirits consumers have always been interested in discovering new brands and expressions with unique profiles, but in recent years, we see this trend leaning towards ultra-premium 'sippable' products, as well."

At 80 proof and 40% alcohol by volume, Cenote Cristalino delivers the highest-quality taste with traditional complex aromas of Cenote Añejo. Like all its expressions, Cenote Cristalino is made with pure volcanic water from the distillery's own artesian well for smooth sipping pleasure. Cenote Cristalino provides notes of slightly sweet vanilla, fresh cut herbs, dark chocolate and cinnamon spice. The combination of spices and roasted agave linger to give an elegant and memorable toasted spice finish.

Cenote Cristalino comes in a crystal-clear bottle decorated with vivid Yucatán illustrations and Mayan glyphs, honoring Cenotes and Chaac, the Mayan rain deity. It comes with a suggested retail price of $79.99 and will roll out beginning in March in major U.S. markets and will be featured at the IAADFS Summit of the Americas in Orlando from March 24-27. Explore "tequila with a soul" at www.tequilacenote.com or by following @CenoteTequila on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

