Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event

August 14, 2020
By
Celsius Holdings, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global Partners' series 'The Consumer Chronicles.'

John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celsius will take part in a fireside chat at 10:30 am ET on Friday, August 14, 2020.

To access the event, please follow the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0_8ucThuQx6nYJJzSdiO9A

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 653-1854
cameron@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-to-participate-in-alliance-global-partners-virtual-event-301112298.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.