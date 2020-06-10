Celebrity Alcohol Delivery App, GrapeStars, Names 5WPR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named PR Agency of Record for celebrity-based alcohol delivery app, GrapeStars. On the platform, celebrities can promote their wine and spirits brands directly to fans via social media through the first-ever virtual direct-to-consumer sales channel.

"GrapeStars is unintentionally launching at a time where consumers are shopping online in favor of instore," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "Knowing there's a single platform where you can find exactly what you want, and have delivered to your door is more than enough to entice new users. We're excited to add GrapeStars to our client roster and elevate their presence in this new consumer market."

GrapeStars connects fans with 200+ celebrity alcohol brands and products, available to be shipped directly to their doorstep. Featured on the platform are wine and spirits brands from celebrities including: Jon Bon Jovi, Janelle Monae, Conor McGregor, Sting, Jay-Z, Christe Brinkley, George Strait, Lenny Kravitz, Usain Bolt, John Legend, Jude Law, Jean-Charles Boisset, Bruno Mars and many more. Future features will transform the app from not only a marketplace, but a social media platform for fans to interact with their favorite celebrities through augmented reality (AR) and AI features, and with fellow fans.

"It has been an incredibly exciting time to see the work we've put into GrapeStars come to fruition and we feel especially excited knowing the 2020 PR Agency of the Year, 5WPR, and Entrepreneur of the Year, CEO, Ronn Torossian are part of the team supporting our launch," said CEO, Founder and President, Jean-Jean Pelletier.

5W PR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

About GrapeStars

Launched in 2020, GrapeStars is available for every iOS or Android device. Once installed, users make a profile and can browse their favorite celebrity brands to be delivered straight to their door. To learn more about GrapeStars visit: https://grapestars.com/.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

