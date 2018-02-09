Celebrate Team USA At The Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 At Kellogg's® NYC Café

Get in the Team Kellogg's(TM) Spirit at the Union Square Café All Month Long

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Team USA competing at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, Kellogg's® NYC Café is offering a USA-inspired menu and transforming its space with a Team Kellogg's™ twist. Beginning on February 9 through February 25, fans can visit the Café to devour red, white and blue dishes, snap photos of themselves on their very-own Corn Flakes® cereal box, cheer on their favorite athletes and wish U.S. Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz good luck when he stops by.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8192831-kelloggs-2018-olympic-games-getsmestarted/

"As a Team USA sponsor, we can't wait to help our fans celebrate the Games in the heart of NYC," said Sam Minardi, director, brand marketing, Kellogg Company. "The newly-opened Kellogg's NYC Café is the perfect spot to highlight our team of athletes, as well as get fans excited about the competition and celebrate with their favorite Kellogg's cereals."

Fans are invited to Kellogg's NYC Café for a cereal celebration of Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games.

The Café will feature a limited-edition Games-time Menu in February, including:

Patriotic Pop-Tarts® ice cream sandwiches and doughnuts



Torch-inspired hot chocolate with Chocolate Frosted Flakes® and toasted marshmallows



A red, white and blue takeover of the DIY cereal bar so fans can create a Team USA-themed bowl that gets them started



Special limited-availability items, including snow cones and chocolate fondue

Just like Team Kellogg's, people will be able to see themselves on a Team USA Special Edition cereal box by snapping pictures in a life-size photo booth

Fans can watch and cheer on Team Kellogg's at the Café while enjoying their cereal creations and treats

Additionally, on February 13, Team Kellogg's member and U.S. Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz will make an appearance at the Café in the morning. Fans will have the chance to meet and take photos with him, get his autograph and wish him luck in his upcoming competition.

For those unable to make it to Kellogg's NYC Café this month, check out @KelloggsNYC on Instagram for inspiration around re-creating menu items and celebrating the Games with cereal while at home.

Follow @KelloggUS on Twitter for Team Kellogg's updates on figure skater Nathan Chen, snowboarder Kelly Clark, ice hockey captain Meghan Duggan and snowboarder Mike Schultz as they compete – and join the conversation with #GetsMeStarted.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to make foods people love. This includes our beloved brands – Kellogg's®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats® and more – that nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and more than 1,600 foods, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. And we're a company with a heart and soul, committing to help create 3 billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more, visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com and follow us on Twitter @KelloggCompany, YouTube and on our Social K corporate blog.

